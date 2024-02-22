ShackStream: Tekken it to the Lab Episode 2: Reina On this week's livestream, we dig into the scrappy Mishima-style antics and stance changes of Reina in Tekken 8!

We’re headed to the lab again, Shackers. It’s the second week of Tekken it to the Lab, where we’re planning to go through the roster of Tekken 8, find out what makes each character tick, and figure out some combos and tactics. This week, our topic of interest is none other than Reina.

Tekken it to the Lab Episode 2: Reina

Underneath her cute demeanor, Reina is a firecracker, utilizing a mix of Taido and Mishima-style martial arts. She played a big part in the story and could figure heavily into the future of the Tekken franchise. Here in Tekken 8, however, Reina is a menace all her own. Not only does she have a lot of combat options ripped straight from Heihachi Mishima, but she also has a number of stance changes and strings that can make her a nightmare to deal with. She’s also been a very popular character, right behind last week’s Dragunov in most cases.

Join us as we go live with Tekken it to the Lab on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

I don't claim to be a Tekken master (I'm only a Mighty Ruler so far), but I do appreciate everyone who tunes into Tekken it to the Lab and other ShackStream productions.

Will Reina prove to be even fiercer than Dragunov? Find out as we break her down and assemble some tech on today’s Tekken it to the Lab livestream!