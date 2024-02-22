New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 121

We're reacting to the first trailer for the Borderlands movie on today's PGTC!
Donovan Erskine
1

Happy Thursday, Shacknews! Donovan and Greg are reunited, and we can't wait to discuss the week's biggest film and TV news. Get ready for the latest episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Episode 121 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

We finally have our first look at the Borderlands movie! And we have...thoughts. We'll also talk about Sam Mendes' insane plan to make four different Beatles biopics that focus on the different members of the group.

Thanks for stopping by to chat about movies and TV with us! Your support means the world. If you'd like to show an extra bit of support, you can always subscribe to our channel at no additional cost with Prime Gaming.

Here comes the fun, It's time for Episode 121 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

