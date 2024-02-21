Splatoon 3 update 7.0.0 patch notes paints the way for the Side Order DLC From new gear, more weapons, new Tableturf Battle cards to the entire Side Order DLC, update 7.0.0 for Splatoon 3 has it all.

Splatoon 3 has received another DLC in the form of Side Order, and joining this new expansion is update 7.0.0. The patch notes highlight a whole lot of new additions as well as some changes to weapon balancing. Take a look!

Splatoon 3 update 7.0.0 patch notes



Source: Nintendo

The Splatoon 3 update 7.0.0 patch notes were released on February 21, 2024 via the Nintendo Support site.

Changes to DLC

Added support for Side Order DLC.

Players who have purchased the Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass – Inkopolis & Side Order DLC can start the Side Order story by heading to Inkopolis Square from the train station in the square.

Season and Catalog Changes

On March 1, 2024, data relating to Fresh Season 2024 is added to the game. This includes:

A new catalog, including new gear, titles, banners, decorations, stickers, and emotes.

153 pieces of gear added to store product lineups.

1 new battle stage: Marlin Airport.

2 new main weapons.

9 new sets of existing main weapons paired with different sub and special weapons.

A new Salmon Run stage: Bonerattle Arena.

20 new Tableturf Battle cards.

Changes to Gear

Added new ways to Adjust Gear. This applies to certain glasses, visors, hoodies, sweaters, layered T-shirts, and shoes with socks. Select any supported gear from the Equip screen and press the Y Button to adjust it.

Made it possible to Adjust Gear for certain caps as well as T-shirts that previously did not Adjust Gear, such as Splatfest Tees.

Changes to Multiplayer

Added 2 songs that will play during battles. These songs will play starting from the beginning of Fresh Season 2024.

New main weapons have been added. These weapons will be available in the shops at the start of Fresh Season 2024.



Douser Dualies FF

Normal shots from these dualies have a long flight range.

The Dodge Roll moves a long distance, but in exchange it can only be performed once at a time.

When shooting after a Dodge Roll, the flight range of shots decreases, but the rate of fire increases dramatically.

Recycled Brella 24 Mk I

This brella can deal high amounts of damage to even distant opponents due to the low scatter of its shots.

The canopy has a low durability, but it can launch quickly and has a short recovery time.

New and returning weapons have been added.

These weapons will be available in the shops at the start of Fresh Season 2024.

.52 Gal Deco, Curling Bomb, Splattercolor Screen

Foil Flingza Roller, Suction Bomb, Splattercolor Screen

New Squiffer, Autobomb, Zipcaster

Custom E-liter 4K, Squid Beakon, Kraken Royale

Custom E-liter 4K Scope, Squid Beakon, Kraken Royale

Custom Explosher, Splash Wall, Triple Splashdown

Dread Wringer D, Squid Beakon, Wave Breaker

Nautilus 79, Suction Bomb, Triple Splashdown

Glooga Dualies Deco, Point Sensor, Trizooka

Douser Dualies FF, Ink Mine, Killer Wail 5.1

Recycled Brella 24 Mk I, Angle Shooter, Big Bubbler

Specifications for some main weapons have changed.

Big Swig Roller & Big Swig Roller Express

Reduced the amount of ink consumed for horizontal swings and vertical swings by approximately 10%.

Mini Splatling & Zink Mini Splatling

Ink splatter is now more likely to fall around the player’s feet.

Glooga Dualies & Glooga Dualies Deco

Increased the radius of the ink splatter at the point of impact by approximately 10%.

REEF-LUX 450 & REEF-LUX 450 Deco

Increased the amount of ink consumed for up to the first charge level by approximately 17%.

Points required for some special weapons have been changed.

.52 Gal from 190 to 200

Enperry Splat Dualies from 190 to 200

Added dedicated poses to the Reppin' Inkopolis emote for when the player is equipping dualies, brellas, stringers, or splatanas.

Changes to Splatfests

Players can now use new Fizzbangs in Splatfest Battles and Tricolor Battles. Press the A Button (or the L Button) to throw a Fizzbang. It will launch a firework where it lands to ink the ground and deal a small amount of damage to enemies. Fizzbangs are acquired when landing on the stage from the spawner and when a player defeats an opponent. The number of Fizzbangs acquired at these times increases as the time remaining in the battle gets lower. You can have up to seven Fizzbangs.

The points earned by each division during the final results have been adjusted, and the second-place team in each division will also now earn points.

Division Before After 1st place 1st place 2nd place Sneak Peek +7p +90p +45p Votes +8p +70p +35p Splatfest Battle (Open) +12p +120p +60p Splatfest Battle (Pro) +12p +120p +60p Tricolor Battle +18p +180p +90p

The matchmaking method for Splatfest Battle (Open) has been adjusted to improve matchmaking efficiency for groups of two players.

Changes to Salmon Run

Added items that can be exchanged for fish scales.

Specifications for some special weapons have changed.

Special Weapon Change Details

Loaned Reefslider Increased the damage dealt by the charge attack from 400.0 to 500.0. Increased the effective radius of the area of the charge attack by approximately 50%.



Lowered the frequency of animation updates for distant Salmonids when there is a large total number of Salmonids on the stage in order to reduce the frequency of game slowdown.

Changes to Tableturf Battle

Added more characters who can be invited to Tableturf Battle Dojo. To invite new characters, players must download the Side Order DLC and progress the story.

Added seven stages that can be selected for battles against other players.

Added a Random feature which will move the cursor to a random stage when selecting a stage for battles against other players. You can use it by pressing the Y Button on the stage selection screen.

Changed the stage used by Spyke in Tableturf Battle Dojo.

Increased the number of decks players can save from 16 to 32.

Changes to SplatNet 3

Added a Side Order Stats feature.

Added Journey 5 to Wandercrust. Players will be able to support Journey 5 after completing Journeys 1 through 4. Journey 5 can only be supported with points earned by inking turf from Fresh Season 2024 onward.



Changes to Tournament Manager

From Fresh Season 2024 onward, players will be able to get a food ticket when participating in tournaments held with Tournament Manager. Players can receive their ticket from the lobby terminal after participating in a tournament. Players who withdraw from the tournament or are disqualified will not be able to receive the ticket. Players may receive one ticket per season.

Added badges that directors and codirectors who complete tournaments using Tournament Manager will be able to receive based on the total number of tournament participants. Participation in tournaments completed before applying this update data will also be counted.

Added a Prevent Stage Reuse option to Battle Settings. When this option is enabled, randomly chosen stages will automatically be removed from the pool of random stages after finishing a battle on that stage. Stages will not be removed if the battle is interrupted.



This update focuses on support for the Side Order DLC as well as feature additions, Splatfest changes, and tweaks to multiplayer for Fresh Season 2024, which releases in March.

For multiplayer, we’ve added new main weapons and adjusted some main weapons to make them easier to handle for players who use them frequently.

Our next update is planned for the middle of Fresh Season 2024 and should focus on balance adjustments.

As you can see, update 7.0.0 for Splatoon 3 introduces a whole lot of changes. Those who have access to the Side Order DLC will be able to dive in once you’ve downloaded the update. Keep an eye on the game as we approach March as there will be new goodies once Fresh Season 2024 lands. Swing by our Splatoon 3 page for the latest on this fast-pace shooter.