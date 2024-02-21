Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree pre-order guide Secure your copy Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree and choose whether you want to pre-order the Collector Edition or roll in with the Standard.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree has received its first official gameplay trailer and now players can also lay their eyes on the various editions of the expansion. Whether you just want the Shadow of the Erdtree (SotE) expansion, the expansion and some bonuses, or a new figurine to put next to Malenia, there’s a bundle for you to pre-order!



Source: FromSoftware

Note that all pre-orders will gain access to the Ring of Miquella gesture. This gesture can also be found in-game.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector Edition



Source: FromSoftware

Let’s start with the big one. The Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector Edition costs $249.99 USD and comes with a whole host of delightful goodies. This edition includes:

Shadow of the Erdtree expansion

Figurine of Messmer the Impaler

Hardcover, 40-page artbook

Digital Soundtrack

Note that this collection does not include the base game. You will need to purchase that separately or already own it in order to play the expansion. You can find this Collector Edition on the Bandai Namco Entertainment store.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Deluxe Edition



Source: FromSoftware

The next largest edition is the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Deluxe Edition for $99.99 USD. This version is ideal for those who have yet to purchase Elden Ring as it comes with the base game, the expansion, and a the digital items.

Elden Ring base game

Shadow of the Erdtree expansion

Digital Artbook

Original Soundtrack

This Deluxe Edition is available through multiple online stores including Steam, Xbox, PlayStation.

Shadow of the Erdtree Premium Bundle

Those that want just the expansion and the digital content, this bundle is for you. It’s a cool $49.99 USD.

Shadow of the Erdtree expansion

Digital Artbook

Original Soundtrack

This version is available digitally through your platform's store. Check out the Steam page, Xbox Store, and PlayStation Store for more information

Shadow of the Erdtree Edition



Source: FromSoftware

This edition is simple: it includes the base game and the expansion. No frills, just straight to the content. This will set you back $79.99 USD.

Elden Ring base game

Shadow of the Erdtree expansion

You can pick up a copy of this either through your platform’s digital store or your preferred brick-and-mortar retailer, like GameStop. Take a look at Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation online stores for digital versions.

Shadow of the Erdtree expansion

Literally just the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. Nothing else. If you just want to get in and start exploring this twisted version of the Lands Between, then this edition is for you. You’ll need to put up $39.99 USD to get this one. You can find this via your platform's online store: Steam, Xbox, PlayStation.

Shadow of the Erdtree Expansion

FromSoftware also released a visual representation of the various Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree editions. The following image includes all the versions of the game and what it includes.



Source: FromSoftware

The following is another table with the above information presented in a slightly different way.

Messmer the Impaler figurine SotE Expansion SotE Digital Artbook SotE Original Soundtrack SotE Hardcover Artbook Elden Ring base game Shadow of the Erdtree Collector Edition X X X X Shadow of the Erdtree Deluxe Edition X X X X Shadow of the Erdtree Edition X X Shadow of the Erdtree Premium Bundle X X X Shadow of the Erdtree Expansion X Standard Edition X

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is scheduled to release on June 21, 2024, meaning you have plenty of time between now and then to decide which edition you want to pre-order. Just keep in mind that the Shadow of the Erdtree Collector Edition is likely to sell out quickly, so grab it if you want it. You’ll find more news about this expansion on our Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree page and guides for this dense content in our Elden Ring Strategy Guide.