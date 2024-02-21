Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story tells its tale in March The second title in Digital Eclipse's Gold Master Series will arrive in just a few short weeks.

Digital Eclipse has been in the business of game preservation and bringing gaming's past into the modern day for many years. The master curators are next tackling the storied career of British game developer Jeff Minter, maker of such classic titles as Tempest 2000, Revenge of the Mutant Camels, and Llamatron. Those who have followed his career (and those who are only just learning about it) are about to get a chance to play through Minter's catalog in the upcoming Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story, which now has a March release date.

In addition to telling the story of its title developer, Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story collects 42 games from eight different platforms. These platforms include the Sinclair ZX81, Commodore 64, Atari 800, Atari Jaguar, and even the never-released Konix Multi-System. Digital Eclipse has modernized many of these games for current-day controller usage, but many titles are also available to play in their original formats. The full list of games can be browsed on the Digital Eclipse website.

Carrying the spirit of Digital Eclipse's previous compilations like the Mega Man Legacy Collection and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story is the second title in the Digital Eclipse Gold Master Series. The first was 2023's release of The Making of Karateka from Shacknews Hall of Fame inductee Jordan Mechner. It's touted as a playable documentary, in which players can learn more about the subject matter through numerous behind-the-scenes features while also being presented with the option to play Minter's classic games to experience them first-hand.



Source: Digital Eclipse

Look for Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story to come to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on Wednesday, March 13.