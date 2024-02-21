DayZ stable update 1.24 patch notes Bohemia Interactive is setting the table for a much more substantial update coming later this year.

Undead survival game DayZ is gearing up for one of its biggest updates so far. Before that, however, the team at Bohemia Interactive first needs to make a few minor adjustments. We've collected the patch notes for version 1.24, which is being touted as the first stable update for DayZ this year.

DayZ stable update 1.24 patch notes

The following patch notes were taken from the DayZ forums:

NOTES

Consider using the Steam client option to verify the integrity of the local game cache to avoid corrupted data after downloading this update.

Consider de-fragmenting your HDD after downloading large updates.

In case of problems, please check the Bohemia Interactive support F.A.Q., DayZ F.A.Q., or BattlEye F.A.Q.

You can help us to further improve the game by posting your feedback on the Feedback Tracker.

GAME

ADDED

Vikhr rifle

30rd 9x39mm magazine for the Vikhr, ASVAL and VSS rifles

Camouflage variants of the ballistic helmet

Updated book shelves with the winning entries of our #DayZBookZ contest

Sounds for crafting improvised clothing from rags

Sounds for crafting base-building kits

Sounds for crafting a bone knife

Sounds for wringing out clothing

Sounds for splitting firewood

Sounds for breaking down bushes with hands

Animations for cleaning hands with the cooking pot and gasoline canister

Server browser filter for 1st and 3rd person servers

Control hints for the in-game map



Source: Bohemia Interactive

FIXED

The heavy melee attack was displayed with the wrong key assigned in the settings

Weapons could desynchronize when modified outside of the players network range

Item interaction by a player who just left another players network bubble could result in item desynchronization

The microphone icon could be displayed on-screen with no microphone connected when in voice activation mode and lowest voice threshold

Bolts attached to a door wouldn't move or animate with a vehicle

Unloading a bolt with full inventory would reset the bolt health to full (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T177396)

Corpses could not be pulled out of vehicles properly

Fixed an exploit to glitch the camera through walls

Weather could be desynchronized for players

Bolts shot on players or creatures would attach in the wrong direction (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T173208)

Potatoes would yield full quantity when peeled regardless of the tool used

When standing up from prone with raised hands, the camera would not properly follow the player

It was possible for players to rotate with their dead bodies until respawn

All colored skirts appeared blue on female characters (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T175252)

Some birch trees were offering the option to collect dark bark

The lab coat was not correctly reflecting damage visually

The leather duffel bag had wrong buttons being displayed (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T174349)

The blue hoodie was displayed as red in the inventory view

The sling bag was clipping with most clothing items on the female model

Several items were displayed too big in the inventory view

It was possible to shoot through some corners of the base fence

It was possible to get stuck in the blocking position if activating it right after picking up a firearm

Unjamming the AUR AX would play the wrong sound

The jammed state of firearm models was not synchronized when on the ground

The camera was briefly in the wrong position after waking up from unconsciousness in a car

Padded gloves could not be repaired with a leather sewing kit

No widget allowed to attach barbed wire or camo net to a fence or watchtower (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T169159, https://feedback.bistudio.com/T175010)

The widget of the watchtower's roof blocked widgets for other walls

The large entry door of the cement works played the wrong sound (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T175866)

It was possible for the stagger animation to be skipped (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T174787 - private)

Infected were reacting to suppressed shots over long ranges (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T161760)

It was possible to push a car while a gear was clutched

Firearms would twitch in some cases when too close to obstacles

An error with despawning base-building objects could result in invisible barbed wire (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T176347 - private)

The state of the crossbow was not always correctly saved during server restarts

The inventory view was sometimes cut off in narrow screen resolutions (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T167177, https://feedback.bistudio.com/T174019, https://feedback.bistudio.com/T176060)

Fixed a game crash that could occur when connecting to multiple servers at the same time

The combine button did not work when an item was in the cargo of another held item

Fixed an exploit that created infinite amounts of liquids

Some item spawn points inside the bus wreck were in the ground or floating (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T176895)

Two players putting an item from their hands into the same cargo slot could result in desync

Reduced server performance load on player-(dis)connection and -respawn (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T177400)

It was not possible to remove items fast from a incapacitated player or infected through CTRL+LMB

It was possible to get stuck in prone by using the portable map with enabled "use3DMap: true" settings (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T175771)

Fixed a server crash related to player death

Items dropped next to a fence or gate could not be picked back up (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T176992)

Fixed an animation glitch that allowed passing below walls faster than intended

It was not possible to refuel a torch while it was burning (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T176149)

The large ship wreck had several collision issues (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T170004, https://feedback.bistudio.com/T172940)

Ambient fruits from trees were still spawning at their old positions at the NWA (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T178137 - private)

Items in the Chernogorsk hotel were spawned below the map

Fixed rendering distance for the city hospital (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T177897 - private)

Some spawn points at the military truck wrecks were not accessible (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T177530)

Some sounds were overlapping each other multiple times during one action, resulting in distorted audio (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T178465)

Fixed an exploit related to inventory interactions (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T178430 - private)

Fixed some misplaced street lights (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T178510, https://feedback.bistudio.com/T178524 - private)

Characters could end up with their hands stuck in raised pose while in tight spaces

Bandaging with rags and bandages would take the same amount of time (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T178672)

Switching weapon magazines through drag and drop could result in desynchronization (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T178604)

CHANGED

Changed the collision checks for weapon raising for better accuracy

Reconfigured the calculation of weapon lengths for more accurate collision detection

Shock damage of blunt weapons will now partially be translated into health damage when fighting infected and animals

Bandaging is now a continuous action when treating multiple cuts

Removed outdated server browser filters

Partial optimizations on the network traffic (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T177400)

Simplified collisions of trees for better behavior with vehicles and reduced performance impact from penetrating shots

Gave basic chemical protection to the OKZK cap

The great helmet, chestplate, tripod and barrel can now be repaired using the blow torch

Pulling a body from a vehicle is now done by simply pressing F instead of holding

Adjusted insulation values of tracksuits and police clothing for consistency (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T174705)

Re-balanced the weight of tools and melee weapons

Reduced the weight of shovels (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T176615)

Reduced the weight of plant material (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T175196)

It is no longer possible to split plant material

Adjusted the recoil of several automatic firearms

Reduced the fire rate of the Vaiga and slightly lowered its recoil

Reduced area in which infected will be alerted by bullet impacts

Reduced the alert level impact on infected by suppressed shots

Slightly increased the silencing effect of the pistol suppressor

Regular infected will keep their alert state for slightly longer periods

Tweaked the overheating particles of firearms

Updated sounds of the SK 59/66 rifle

Updated the game credits



Source: Bohemia Interactive

LIVONIA

Updated the Lukov Airfield

SERVER

Added: Linux server files (Documentation)

Added: PlayerSpawnEditor now has (?) next to values to tell you more about them

Added: It is now possible to have player spawn points not generate a grid and stay a singular spawn point by setting density to 0

Added: Player spawn point editor now saves which subwindows are hidden and what checkboxes were ticked

Added: Player spawn point editor now has options for the debug shapes being drawn

Added: Player Spawn Points can now avoid triggers

Added: <groups_as_regular> was using its default value, but was not defined in playerspawnpoints.xml (Documentation)

was using its default value, but was not defined in playerspawnpoints.xml (Documentation) Fixed: PlayerSpawnEditor duplicating group points into regular points when saving with true

Fixed: Servers with verifySignatures=0 should no longer disconnect players in the queue due to validation errors (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T175275)

Fixed: Linux: Json files loaded through script had capitalization (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T165620)

Fixed: An unused event was causing errors in logs (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T178270)

Changed: Player Spawn Points will now automatically force change group when no good points are available in the currently selected group

Changed: PlayerSpawnEditor now saves documentation when saving xml

Changed: Player spawn gear JSON: If a particular preset has an empty or undefined characterTypes, the character model last set in character creation menu will be used for that preset (Documentation)

LAUNCHER

Added: The password window now allows to view the password

Fixed: The Direct Connect window could not connect to LAN servers

Fixed: The command line parameter could not be removed in the favorites tab

Changed: Made the Direct Connect button red for better visibility

Removed: Outdated server browser filters

MODDING

Added: terrainNormalPower parameter into world config

Added: Exposed STANCEIDX_RAISED in DayZPlayerConstants

Added: SurfaceInfo script API

Added: 'WeaponLiftCheckVerticalOffset'

Fixed: Human.StartCommand_ScriptInst should no longer crash the game (but can trigger a memory leak)

Fixed: 'CGame.AddActionJuncture' wouldn't setup the replication relationship between the player and the item

Fixed: Crash with using the DayZPhysics bullet library functions and passing in a skeleton based object as the ignore entity (i.e. static HouseNoDestruct, static ItemBase)

Fixed: Inventory Commands were dependent on distance checks from a player which would fail when an object still existed on the client but was outside of it's network bubble

Fixed: Script function overload compiler bug when a class has more than 100 supers (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T176938)

Fixed: Script function overload compiler bug when using 'null' as 'in' parameter more than once (https://feedback.bistudio.com/T176938)

Changed: PlayerIdentity can now be sent over an RPC as a serializable parameter, sent as 4 bytes

Changed: The steam ID can now be accessed on the client for all identities via 'PlayerIdentity.GetPlainId' directly now, replacing scripted 'SyncPlayer'

Changed: Moved m_dT and GetDeltaT from PlayerBase to DayZPlayerImplement

Changed: Security: Removed 'ScriptModule.LoadScript' on Retail Client. No change to Retail Server and Diag

Changed: File injecting now exposed to DayZDiag executable, which is file patching a file that doesn't exist in pbo such as config.cpp

Tweaked: JSONFileLoader: better handling of file errors + throwing those to VME or log; new API + old one deprecated (with warning messages)

Tweaked: JSONFileLoader is passing all the errors to the caller in new API; displaying is not part of the API anymore

Tweaked: JSONFileLoader: Commented out ifdef added to show future intentions with old API

Tweaked: JSONFileLoader: Removed the extra logging from old API

Bohemia Interactive also laid out the roadmap for the upcoming year on the DayZ website. The development team has reaffirmed its commitment to broaden the reach of DayZ as a game and as a brand. Players can look for improved visuals (the team cites terrain and wildlife specifically), revamped audio, and upcoming events.

We'll continue to watch for what's coming in DayZ, so keep it on Shacknews as we follow what the team at Bohemia Interactive is up to.