Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree expansion to be revealed tomorrow After an age of waiting, players will finally get to see what challenges wait for them in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is set to be revealed tomorrow. After over a year of waiting, FromSoftware is finally ready to show players not just a trailer, but a gameplay trailer. There might even be an official release date for this highly anticipated expansion!

On February 20, 2024, the official Elden Ring account on X (formerly Twitter), made a post announcing that Shadow of the Erdtree will be revealed tomorrow, February 21, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET.

The first trailer for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree will be revealed in 16 hours. Join us at 15:00 UTC.https://t.co/vdG8dJvcet pic.twitter.com/lBbKJYxW2z — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 20, 2024

There have been rumors swirling around for several months now about the Shadow of the Erdtree release date. The expansion was originally announced at the end of February 2023 and since then, players have guessed at its release date with some thinking it would be on the two year anniversary of Elden Ring’s launch. Users have also pointed to Steam as a potential way of working out the development timeline of the game, as the Elden Ring files had received various updates over recent months.

But now all that guesswork will come to an end once FromSoftware reveals the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree expansion tomorrow. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on Elden Ring and whatever other goodness FromSoftware is cooking up. When Shadow of the Erdtree does release, you’ll find plenty of guides for it in our Elden Ring Strategy Guide.