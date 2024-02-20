First human Neuralink patient can control a computer mouse with their mind Elon Musk also says Nerualink's first human patient has made a full recovery.

Last month, Neuralink successfully performed its first human brain implant. The company was quick to report that the operation had been a success, and that the patient was in recovery. Now, we’ve got a concrete update on Neuralink’s first human patient. Not only have they made a full recovery, but they’re able to control a computer mouse with their mind thanks to the implant.

The update on Nerualink’s first human patient came from Neuralink co-founder Elon Musk during a recent Spaces on Twitter/X, as reported by CNBC. ″[The] patient seems to have made a full recovery with no ill effects that we are aware of and is able to control the mouse, move the mouse around the screen just by thinking,” he shared.



Source: Neuralink

While Neuralink has yet to provide an official statement, this is a massive milestone in the company’s journey to enable people with paralysis and other physical impairments to control external devices with their minds.

With this update, we’ll be watching closely for any additional updates on Neuralink’s first human patient, so stick with us here on Shacknews.