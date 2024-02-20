New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

First human Neuralink patient can control a computer mouse with their mind

Elon Musk also says Nerualink's first human patient has made a full recovery.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Getty Images
4

Last month, Neuralink successfully performed its first human brain implant. The company was quick to report that the operation had been a success, and that the patient was in recovery. Now, we’ve got a concrete update on Neuralink’s first human patient. Not only have they made a full recovery, but they’re able to control a computer mouse with their mind thanks to the implant.

The update on Nerualink’s first human patient came from Neuralink co-founder Elon Musk during a recent Spaces on Twitter/X, as reported by CNBC. ″[The] patient seems to have made a full recovery with no ill effects that we are aware of and is able to control the mouse, move the mouse around the screen just by thinking,” he shared.

A side profile of a human silhouette and the Neuralink logo.

Source: Neuralink

While Neuralink has yet to provide an official statement, this is a massive milestone in the company’s journey to enable people with paralysis and other physical impairments to control external devices with their minds.

With this update, we’ll be watching closely for any additional updates on Neuralink’s first human patient, so stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    February 20, 2024 12:25 PM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, First human Neuralink patient can control a computer mouse with their mind

    • AllYourBase legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      February 20, 2024 12:27 PM

      Insane that news outlets would post this stuff with zero verification

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 20, 2024 12:28 PM

        Source: trust me bro

      • shred. legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 20, 2024 2:04 PM

        We can be certain that the neuralink is generating clicks!

    • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      February 20, 2024 12:32 PM

      any day now they'll be using their mind to summon a self driving Tesla from across the country

    • redshak legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 20, 2024 1:17 PM

      The source is from a tweet from the owner of the company? Why report on this without any verification since the source is uh, questionable

      • Chod legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        February 20, 2024 1:19 PM

        Yeah, this shouldn't be reported without verification. It may as well be as if you pulled any random tweet from the internet. Elon Musk is not to be trusted that's for sure.

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 20, 2024 1:59 PM

      That is super low-effort. I could do the same with an external neural interface a decade ago.

      The problem with that was that surface muscular activity was enough to interrupt the signal. Being inside the skull will prevent that.

      But still, this is exactly where I'd expect them to start.

