Musk says first human patient has received a Neuralink brain implant Elon Musk says that early signs are promising and that the patient is recovering well.

Since its founding nearly eight years ago, Elon Musk has touted Neuralink’s potential to combat degenerative diseases and enhance human communication. After years of testing and trials, the first human subject has received a Neuralink brain implant.

Details about the human patient and their implant are sparse, but Elon Musk confirmed the procedure in a post to Twitter/X yesterday. He said that the person is “recovering well” and that “initial results show promising neuron spike detection.”

The first human received an implant from @Neuralink yesterday and is recovering well.



Initial results show promising neuron spike detection. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2024

Neuralink began recruiting human patients back in the Fall after it received approval from the FDA earlier in the year. Previous reports alleged that the FDA originally rejected Nerualink’s proposal over safety concerns. The first human trial is part of the PRIME study, in which Neuralink is looking to evaluate the safety of its implant, and “assess the initial functionality of our BCI for enabling people with paralysis to control external devices with their thoughts.”

It’ll be fascinating to see what comes of Neuralink’s first human trial. It’ll likely have major ramifications for not only the company, but the technology at large. Come back to our Neuralink topic page for future updates on the trial.