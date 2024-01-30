New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Musk says first human patient has received a Neuralink brain implant

Elon Musk says that early signs are promising and that the patient is recovering well.
Donovan Erskine
Since its founding nearly eight years ago, Elon Musk has touted Neuralink’s potential to combat degenerative diseases and enhance human communication. After years of testing and trials, the first human subject has received a Neuralink brain implant.

Details about the human patient and their implant are sparse, but Elon Musk confirmed the procedure in a post to Twitter/X yesterday. He said that the person is “recovering well” and that “initial results show promising neuron spike detection.”

Neuralink began recruiting human patients back in the Fall after it received approval from the FDA earlier in the year. Previous reports alleged that the FDA originally rejected Nerualink’s proposal over safety concerns. The first human trial is part of the PRIME study, in which Neuralink is looking to evaluate the safety of its implant, and “assess the initial functionality of our BCI for enabling people with paralysis to control external devices with their thoughts.”

It’ll be fascinating to see what comes of Neuralink’s first human trial. It’ll likely have major ramifications for not only the company, but the technology at large. Come back to our Neuralink topic page for future updates on the trial.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

