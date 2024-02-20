ShackStream: Indie-licious Episode 155 brings retro platforming action with Lords of Exile Monsters have invaded the lands of Exilia and we're going to cut them down on this week's episode of Indie-licious.

When the creatures of the knight and opportunistic bandits raid the lands of Exilia, only a cursed knight can bring peace back to the land. Join us on today’s episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream as we go retro with the action-platforming adventure of Lords of Exile.

Lords of Exile comes to us from developer Squidbit Works and the publishers at PID Games. The game is available as of February 14, 2024, and is out on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. Set in fantastical olden times, war in the Far East brought chaos to Exilia with creatures of the night and samurai ravaging the land. Gabriel, a cursed and battle-hardened knight, takes up his sword to bring hope to the land and deadly retribution to evil in this classically styled, side-scrolling, 16-bit action-platformer.

Tune in as we go live with Lords of Exile on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

The night calls and Gabriel’s sword answers. Join us as we go live on Twitch with Lords of Exile shortly and see if we can survive this perilous action-adventure on this week’s Indie-licious!