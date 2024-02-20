EVO champion Knee shares current thoughts on entire Tekken 8 roster The three-time EVO winner recently made a video detailing his thoughts on the strengths and weaknesses of Tekken 8's characters.

Bae "Knee" Jae-Min is a staple of Tekken competitive gaming, having made his mark on the franchise as a three-time winner in various Tekken games at EVO. With Tekken 8 out, the pros are playing the game and preparing for the competitions ahead, and that includes Knee, but with some time under his belt, Knee was also generous enough to make a new video sharing his thoughts on most of the roster and where they are right now. That includes thoughts on who’s strong, who’s weak, and who’s probably looking at buffs and nerfs in the very near future.

Knee shared his current commentary on the entirety of the Tekken 8 roster via a video posted on his personal YouTube channel over the weekend, with notes of his commentary posted in English on Reddit. There are some characters like Azucena that he hasn’t played, or Zafina and Leroy where Knee simply states he has seen other pros calling them bad. However, he shares deeper opinions on characters like Xiaoyu, Paul, Victor, and more where he believes they are very strong, either in the simple context of Tekken 8 or compared to previous games’ versions of the characters.

A couple notable things Knee points out are Xiaoyu’s Heat state where he believes she can simply keep players on defense for the fact that her mids are mostly plus-on-block (meaning she gets to act first after hitting the opponent). He also believes that Kuma isn’t just good, but might actually be nerfed when it comes to his wall combos. He also shares thoughts that some fighters, like Hwoarang, might require players to forget what they know about the character and adapt to an entirely new strategy.

Knee's accolades in Tekken are as recent as EVO 2022 where he defeated Imran "Khan" in the Grand Finals to win EVO 2022.

Source: EVO

Tekken 8 has most definitely been fun to learn and play since its stellar launch. With Knee's current thoughts on the characters now out, do you agree with his opinions?