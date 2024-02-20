Fallout: London mod casts Baldur's Gate 3 Astarion actor Neil Newbon The fan-favorite voice actor will be lending his talents alongside A Plague Tale: Requiem voice actor Anna Demitriou.

Fallout: London is a massive undertaking to overhaul Fallout 4 into something that is essentially a DLC expansion, and the developers are bringing in some star talent to bring it to the next level. In a recent update video, the Fallout: London devs revealed that Neil Newbon is on deck to provide his voice talents to characters in the mod. Fans will recognize Newbon as Astarion from Baldur’s Gate 3.

Team FOLON, the developers behind Fallout: London, shared a progress video that revealed Neil Newbon among the voice cast this week. The video actually gives quite a few of the voice actors their due celebration, including A Plague Tale: Requiem's Anna Demtriou, popular YouTuber Call Me Kevin, and a wide variety of longtime talents in the Bethesda modding scene, such as Gopher, Haropones, PatheticWolf, and more. The team also teases that it hasn’t revealed all of the talent involved and is getting ready to show “many more that we are going to hold in store for you.”

Neil Newbon gained some major fame for his role as Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3 and now he will be lending his talents to the Fallout: London mod.

The Fallout 4 London mod is truly massive, having begun development as far back as 2021. Team FOLON has released a few pieces of the mod as standalone options for Fallout 4, such as various outfits, but the entire thing is a grand overhaul, looking to reimagine London in the Fallout universe using the base game’s combat, creatures, and systems as the foundation. The team is looking to release the mod by April 23, 2024.

With talent like Neil Newbon revealed, it will be interesting to see what other surprises Team FOLON has up its sleeves. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this mod and its news leading up to its April release, and be sure to check out our other Fallout coverage for further updates.