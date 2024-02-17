New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Weekend Discussion - February 17, 2024

Another weekend's here, let's ring it in with the Satuday edition of Weekend Discussion.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Dunk Squad

Dunkey tries Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League... I think.

Putting Your Best Face Forward

Homestar Runner like you've never seen him before!

Finishing the fight

Paramount+ has made the first two episodes of Halo's second season available for free on YouTube. Check them out and see if the show's gotten any better.

A Los Angeles History Lesson

Learn about Pioneer Chicken, why it ruled, and why it was suddenly gone. Here's a teaser for the latest L.A. In A Minute podcast that hits close to home for me, personally.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Dua Lipa!

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! Thank you for reading all year. We're excited to hear from you, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola