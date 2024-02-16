How to craft Improvised Hands Wrapping - DayZ One of the deadliest mistakes new players make in DayZ is leaving their hands exposed.

One of the biggest mistakes new players make in DayZ is not protecting their hands from the elements. Bare hands can be cut, or simply become dirty and lead to illness. Unfortunately, gloves can be rare in the early hours of a freshly spawned character, so crafting the Improvised Hands Wrapping can be a lifesaving move.

How to craft Improvised Hands Wrapping

Put two Rags in your hands, close your inventory, and then you will see the option to craft the Improvised Hands Wrapping in DayZ.

To craft the Improvised Hands Wrapping, simply put two Rags into your hands, then close your inventory. You’ll see a prompt telling you what you can craft. If it’s not showing Craft Improvised Hands Wrapping, scroll through until you see the option. When you do, press the corresponding button to complete the action. This will be left click on mouse and keyboard, but simply press whatever the game prompts you to press.

It’s important to note that the Improvised Hands Wrapping won’t simply attach to your character. You’ll need to pick them up from the ground nearby and drag them over your character to equip them. In fact, you may want to craft a second set, because these low-level coverings can become ruined very quickly if you need to punch your way through zombies or players. Once they’re ruined, the protection to your hands goes away.

The reason covering your hands is crucial in DayZ is that you can cut them, or they can get dirty. If you cut your hands you’ll start to bleed, requiring you to bandage to prevent blood and health loss. If your hands get dirty, then you eat or drink with filthy hands, you can end up with Salmonellosis. This can make staying alive more difficult than it would be normally.

For more help with the early hours of surviving in Chernarus, be sure to check out our DayZ topic page for more guides to help you stay alive and get geared.