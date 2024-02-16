Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 16: Steam Remote Play Together Fest

Lunar New Year Sales are beginning to wind down, but value is available all year. Steam has something for friends and family that can't necessarily be together, but still want to bond through play. The Steam Remote Play Together Fest is happening now, featuring deals on games like Tetris Effect Connected, Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowbunga Collection. Of course, if you want to play alone, that's fine too. Check out the latest deal on 2023 breakout hit Lies of P.
Elsewhere, the Battle.net Valentines Day Sale is happening for a few more days, Green Man Gaming is celebrating AAA titles, and the Ubisoft Lunar New Year Sale is almost over.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The BlizzCon Collection features exclusive items that can be used across Blizzard's library. Pick up the Epic Pack for $29.99 or the Legendary Pack for $49.99. Available only until February 19.
- Battle.net Valentine's Day Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Diablo 4 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $13.19 (67% off)
- Warcraft 3: Reforged - $14.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Campaign Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- StarCraft Remastered + Cartooned - $7.49 (25% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the Blizzard Valentine's Day Sale.
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Dakar Desert Rally - FREE until 2/22
- Missile Command Recharged - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/13)
- Breakout: Recharged - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/6)
- Atari Mania - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/21)
- Yars: Recharged - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/28)
- Remnant 2 Deluxe Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Mordhau Gold Edition - $22.09 (66% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Capcom Bundle and select between Resident Evil 6, Street Fighter 5, Resident Evil 5, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0, Mega Man Legacy Collection, Ultra Street Fighter 4, Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara, Lost Planet 3, Strider, Bionic Commano, and Bionic Commando: Rearmed. Get 3 for $9.99, 4 for $13.29, or 5 for $16.49. These activate on Steam.
- Lies of P [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon [Steam] - $37.49 (38% off)
- Starfield [Steam] - $41.99 (40% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 [Steam] - $36.74 (48% off)
- Redfall [Steam] - $15.39 (78% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $31.49 (48% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Steam] - $17.49 (75% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $13.49 (78% off)
- Wizard With a Gun [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Kerbal Space Program 2 [Steam Early Access] - $35.99 (28% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- The Forgotten City [Steam] - $8.24 (67% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection [Steam] - $7.79 (87% off)
- Star Wars Collection [Steam] - $19.99 (80% off)
Gamebillet
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Lords of the Fallen [Steam] - $46.49 (23% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $21.11 (65% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $12.31 (69% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $39.89 (20% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $16.79 (58% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $21.35 (57% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [Steam] - $10.24 (83% off)
Gamersgate
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy [Steam] - $15.14 (70% off)
GamesPlanet
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon [Steam] - $37.99 (37% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $15.99 (36% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [Steam] - $27.99 (53% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $23.50 (53% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $13.49 (70% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Carrion - $5.99 (70% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.79 (84% off)
- The King of Fighters 14 Galaxy Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code FEB17 to save 17% off a full-priced game. Exclusions apply.
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon [Steam] - $36.53 (39% off)
- Green Man Gaming Prsents: AAA Games
- Starfield [Steam] - $41.64 (41% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $30.59 (49% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination [Steam] - $28.00 (60% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Steam] - $17.85 (74% off)
- More from Green Man Gaming Prsents: AAA Games.
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $18.00 (55% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $23.39 (42% off)
- SnowRunner [Steam] - $14.02 (53% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of February, you'll receive Life is Strange: True Colors, Scorn, Destroy All Humans 2! Reprobed, Beacon Pines, Blacktail, Children of Silentown, Oaken, and Snowtopia: Ski Resort Builder. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. For the month of February only, new members will receive 20% off select new releases.
Pay $2 or more to get Ultra Street Fighter 4. Pay $20 or more to also receive Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, and the complete Capcom Arcade Stadium and Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium collections. These activate on Steam.
Pay $8 or more to get Destiny 2: Shadowkeep and the Forsaken Pack. Pay $12 or more to also receive Destiny 2: Beyond Light, the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack, and The Witch Queen. Pay $20 or more to also receive Destiny 2: Lightfall. Pay $40 or more to also receive the Destiny 2 Annual Pass. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get The Talos Principle Gold Edition, The Witness, The Pedestrian, Manifold Garden, and Superliminal. Pay $15 or more to also receive Taiji and Patrick's Parabox. These activate on Steam.
Pay $2 or more to get the Mega Man Legacy Collection. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 and Mega Man X Legacy Collection. Pay $20 or more to also receive the Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2, Mega Man 11, and the Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get Endling: Extinction is Forever, Norco, Wytchwood, APICO, Not For Broadcast, Mutazione, and One Step From Eden. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get Rain on Your Parade, Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered, Destroy All Humans, and Sunset Overdrive. Pay $14 or more to also receive No More Heroes, Orcs Must Die 3 Complete Edition, and Maneater. These activate on Steam.
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Strategize with Style
- Persona 5 Tactica [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Slay the Spire [Steam] - $8.49 (66% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Deceive Inc. [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Strategize With Style Sale.
- FromSoftware Spotlight Sale
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
Ubisoft Store
Get $10 USD in Ubisoft Wallet Rewards when you spend $19.99 USD with your Ubisoft Wallet during the Ubisoft Lunar New Year Sale.
- Ubisoft Lunar New Year Sale
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $46.89 (33% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $34.99 (30% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $34.99 (30% off)
- The Settlers: New Allies - $19.80 (67% off)
- Far Cry 6 Gold Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $15.00 (75% off)
- Riders Republic Skate Edition - $24.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $9.00 (85% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $12.00 (80% off)
- Anno 1800 - $15.00 (75% off)
- Uno - $4.00 (60% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Lunar New Year Sale.
Steam
- Lies of P - $44.99 (25% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Diablo 4 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition - $51.04 (43% off)
- Steam Remote Play Together Fest
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $20.99 (40% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $23.99 (40% off)
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Collection - $27.99 (30% off)
- River City Girls 2 - $27.99 (30% off)
- Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon - $9.99 (50% off)
- Moving Out 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $13.49 (70% off)
- Castle Crashers - $4.49 (70% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Steam Remote Play Together Fest
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Riders Republic - $9.99 (75% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $9.99 (80% off)
- More from the Steam Ubisoft Publisher Sale.
- Rockstar Games Publisher Sale
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.80 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.98 (63% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 4: The Complete Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Max Payne 3 - $5.99 (70% off)
- More from the Steam Rockstar Games Publisher Sale.
- Electronic Arts Lunar New Year Sale
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $34.99 (50% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $23.99 (60% off)
- Madden NFL 24 - $20.99 (70% off)
- Dead Space - $23.99 (60% off)
- It Takes Two - $9.99 (75% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $11.99 (80% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $9.59 (84% off)
- Need for Speed Heat - $3.49 (95% off)
- More from the Steam Electronic Arts Lunar New Year Sale.
- Bandai Namco Lunar New Year Sale
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Little Nightmares 1+2 - $14.13 (78% off)
- Dragon Ball Z Kakarot - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tales of Arise - $14.79 (63% off)
- CODE VEIN - $8.99 (85% off)
- More from the Steam Bandai Namco Lunar New Year Sale.
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - 14.99 (40% off)
- Hades - $12.49 (50% off)
- Lethal League Blaze - $12.99 (35% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 16: Steam Remote Play Together Fest