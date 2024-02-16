Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 16: Steam Remote Play Together Fest

Lunar New Year Sales are beginning to wind down, but value is available all year. Steam has something for friends and family that can't necessarily be together, but still want to bond through play. The Steam Remote Play Together Fest is happening now, featuring deals on games like Tetris Effect Connected, Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowbunga Collection. Of course, if you want to play alone, that's fine too. Check out the latest deal on 2023 breakout hit Lies of P.

Elsewhere, the Battle.net Valentines Day Sale is happening for a few more days, Green Man Gaming is celebrating AAA titles, and the Ubisoft Lunar New Year Sale is almost over.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The BlizzCon Collection features exclusive items that can be used across Blizzard's library. Pick up the Epic Pack for $29.99 or the Legendary Pack for $49.99. Available only until February 19.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Capcom Bundle and select between Resident Evil 6, Street Fighter 5, Resident Evil 5, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0, Mega Man Legacy Collection, Ultra Street Fighter 4, Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara, Lost Planet 3, Strider, Bionic Commano, and Bionic Commando: Rearmed. Get 3 for $9.99, 4 for $13.29, or 5 for $16.49. These activate on Steam.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code FEB17 to save 17% off a full-priced game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of February, you'll receive Life is Strange: True Colors, Scorn, Destroy All Humans 2! Reprobed, Beacon Pines, Blacktail, Children of Silentown, Oaken, and Snowtopia: Ski Resort Builder. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. For the month of February only, new members will receive 20% off select new releases.

Pay $2 or more to get Ultra Street Fighter 4. Pay $20 or more to also receive Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, and the complete Capcom Arcade Stadium and Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium collections. These activate on Steam.

Pay $8 or more to get Destiny 2: Shadowkeep and the Forsaken Pack. Pay $12 or more to also receive Destiny 2: Beyond Light, the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack, and The Witch Queen. Pay $20 or more to also receive Destiny 2: Lightfall. Pay $40 or more to also receive the Destiny 2 Annual Pass. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get The Talos Principle Gold Edition, The Witness, The Pedestrian, Manifold Garden, and Superliminal. Pay $15 or more to also receive Taiji and Patrick's Parabox. These activate on Steam.

Pay $2 or more to get the Mega Man Legacy Collection. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 and Mega Man X Legacy Collection. Pay $20 or more to also receive the Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2, Mega Man 11, and the Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get Endling: Extinction is Forever, Norco, Wytchwood, APICO, Not For Broadcast, Mutazione, and One Step From Eden. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get Rain on Your Parade, Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered, Destroy All Humans, and Sunset Overdrive. Pay $14 or more to also receive No More Heroes, Orcs Must Die 3 Complete Edition, and Maneater. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Get $10 USD in Ubisoft Wallet Rewards when you spend $19.99 USD with your Ubisoft Wallet during the Ubisoft Lunar New Year Sale.

Steam

