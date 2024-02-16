Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 16: PlayStation Planet of the Discounts

Look out! The deals have descended. PlayStation is once again journeying to the Planet of the Discounts, featuring numerous deals on various deluxe editions of games. There's also a rare deal on God of War Ragnarok, so don't sleep on that one. Remember that Kratos' latest adventure got a substantial update back in December, so there's even more to experience now.
Elsewhere, Xbox is celebrating the best of 2K Games and Plaion publishing while Nintendo has a pretty good discount on Disney Dreamlight Valley in case you want to add to the life sim pile that you started with Animal Crossing: New Horizons a few weeks ago.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Lies of P - $44.99 (25% off)
- No Man's Sky - $30.00 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $30.00 (70% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Anime Month
- Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai Digital Deluxe Edition - $43.54 (33% off)
- One Piece Odyssey - $23.99 (60% off)
- Persona 5 Tactica - $41.99 (30% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $27.49 (75% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon - $11.99 (80% off)
- Digimon Survive - $29.99 (50% off)
- CODE VEIN - $8.99 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory - $23.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $8.39 (60% off)
- Balan Wonderworld - $5.99 (85% off)
- More from the Xbox Anime Month Sale.
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition - $79.99 (20% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $24.99 (50% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $17.49 (30% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $29.99 (50% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $23.99 (40% off)
- Atomic Heart - $41.99 (40% off)
- Crash Team Rumble Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Chants of Sennaar - $14.99 (25% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition - $20.99 (70% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Windjammers 2 - $11.99 (40% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series.
- Plaion Publisher Sale
- Payday 3 - $26.79 (33% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $38.49 (45% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Saints Row - $8.99 (70% off)
- Metro Exodus - $4.49 (85% off)
- Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $3.99 (90% off)
- More from the Xbox Plaion Publisher Sale.
- 2K Publisher Sale
- NBA 2K24 - $20.99 (70% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Legendary Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $23.09 (67% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $17.49 (75% off)
- PGA 2K23 - $14.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox 2K Publisher Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Remake are being offered as a bundle. Get both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for $69.99 (30% off). This offer will last until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 28, 2024, at which point the bundle will return to its regular $99.99 price.
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $35.99 (40% off)
- Planet of the Discounts
- God of War Ragnarok - $39.89 (43% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West - $29.99 (40% off)
- Returnal - $29.39 (58% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $19.99 (60% off)
- Lies of P - $44.99 (25% off)
- Remnant 2 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition - $79.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass - $32.99 (67% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Avatar Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition - $73.69 (33% off)
- Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - $34.99 (30% off)
- Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition - $34.99 (65% off)
- NHL 24 - $27.99 (60% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR Deluxe Edition - $25.49 (70% off)
- UFC 5 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition - $53.99 (40% off)
- Payday 3 Silver Edition - $46.89 (33% off)
- Diablo 4 Ultimate Edition - $59.99 (40% off)
- Dead Island 2 Deluxe Edition - $41.24 (45% off)
- Park Beyond Visioneer Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Tactica - $38.99 (35% off)
- AEW Fight Forever - $38.99 (35% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $29.99 (40% off)
- Crash Team Rumble - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Crew Motorfest Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $23.09 (67% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination Deluxe Edition - $44.99 (55% off)
- One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition - $29.74 (65% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $17.49 (30% off)
- Slay the Spire - $9.99 (60% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $14.99 (40% off)
- Prodeus - $17.49 (30% off)
- Tchia - $14.99 (50% off)
- DayZ - $29.99 (40% off)
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration - $27.99 (30% off)
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle - $22.04 (30% off)
- NieR Replicant - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series - $18.74 (25% off)
- Castlevania: Requiem: Symphony of the Night + Rondo of Blood - $3.99 (80% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Planet of the Discounts Sale.
- PlayStation Indies
- Chants of Sennaar - $15.99 (20% off)
- Jusant - $19.99 (20% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge + Dimension Shellshock - $22.49 (25% off)
- High on Life DLC Bundle - $39.99 (20% off)
- Venba - $11.99 (20% off)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - $23.99 (20% off)
- Harmony: The Fall of Reverie - $12.49 (50% off)
- Tchia: Oleti Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb Cultist Edition - $17.99 (40% off)
- Warhammer 40K Boltgun - $14.95 (32% off)
- Eternights - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $26.24 (25% off)
- Dredge Digital Deluxe Edition - $20.24 (25% off)
- Gravity Circuit - $16.49 (25% off)
- Have a Nice Death - $16.74 (33% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $27.99 (30% off)
- River City Girls 2 - $27.99 (30% off)
- Nobody Saves the World - $9.99 (60% off)
- The Long Dark - $17.49 (50% off)
- Boyfriend Dungeon - $11.99 (40% off)
- Lake - $9.99 (50% off)
- John Wick Hex - $1.99 (90% off)
- More from the PlayStation Indies Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Foamstars - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rollerdrome - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Steelrising - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $29.99 (25% off)
- Bandai Namco Lunar New Year Sale
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie Special Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC - $9.89 (67% off)
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth Complete Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Dragon Ball Z Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Legendary Edition - $43.99 (60% off)
- Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom Prince's Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $27.49 (75% off)
- Digimon Survive - $19.79 (67% off)
- KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series - $9.99 (75% off)
- NAMCO MUSEUM - $4.79 (84% off)
- Tales of Symphonia Remastered - $23.99 (40% off)
- ONE PIECE Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition - $4.79 (88% off)
- ONE PIECE Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition - $4.79 (88% off)
- SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE - $19.79 (67% off)
- GOD EATER 3 - $9.59 (84% off)
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition - $4.99 (90% off)
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Special Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- My Hero One's Justice - $9.99 (50% off)
- Disney Magical World 2 Enchanted Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher - $24.99 (50% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Ultimate Edition - $38.24 (55% off)
- DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom Special Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris - $19.99 (60% off)
- DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS - $9.99 (80% off)
- Dragon Ball: The Breakers - $4.99 (75% off)
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Deluxe Edition - $59.49 (30% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope - $14.99 (25% off)
- My Hero One's Justice 2 Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- RAD - $4.99 (75% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 1 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Deluxe Edition - $29.69 (46% off)
- WB Games Valentine's Day Sale
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $48.99 (30% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition - $65.99 (40% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $7.49 (85% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $7.99 (80% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $7.99 (80% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $29.99 (40% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $20.09 (33% off)
- Super Dungeon Maker - $8.99 (55% off)
- 30XX - $14.99 (25% off)
- Saints Row: The Big Purple Package - $4.49 (85% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 16: PlayStation Planet of the Discounts