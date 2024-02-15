New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Roku Q4 2023 earnings results beat revenue expectations on larger than expected loss

Roku beat revenue expectations but lost more than expected when it comes to earnings per share.
Bill Lavoy
1

Roku reported its Q4 2023 earnings results today, beating revenue expectations but suffering larger than expected losses for earnings per share. It’s a mixed bag of results for the company.

An after hours stock chart for Roku on February 15, 2024

Roku reported $984.4 million in revenue against expectations of $968 million. In terms of earnings per share, Roku reported a loss of $0.55 per share against expectations that they would lose $0.52 per share. These numbers confirm that Roku lost more per share than was expected.

Roku had this to say in its earnings report:

Managing Editor
Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

