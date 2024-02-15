Roku Q4 2023 earnings results beat revenue expectations on larger than expected loss Roku beat revenue expectations but lost more than expected when it comes to earnings per share.

Roku reported its Q4 2023 earnings results today, beating revenue expectations but suffering larger than expected losses for earnings per share. It’s a mixed bag of results for the company.

Roku reported $984.4 million in revenue against expectations of $968 million. In terms of earnings per share, Roku reported a loss of $0.55 per share against expectations that they would lose $0.52 per share. These numbers confirm that Roku lost more per share than was expected.

Roku had this to say in its earnings report:

We are executing well and ended 2023 with 80 million Active Accounts globally and our first year of more than 100 billion Streaming Hours. We grew monetization with Platform revenue up double digits YoY in both Q4 and full year 2023. We also achieved positive Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow for 2023 — a year ahead of schedule. From this position of improved operational efficiency, we are focusing more of our management attention in 2024 on innovation and growth. There are more opportunities to help our viewers find content across the streaming universe, in ways that are engaging and entertaining, while also driving monetization.

For more information on Roku and other companies in the gaming and technology space, visit the stock market topic on Shacknews.