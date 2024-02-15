Roku Q4 2023 earnings results beat revenue expectations on larger than expected loss
Roku beat revenue expectations but lost more than expected when it comes to earnings per share.
Roku reported its Q4 2023 earnings results today, beating revenue expectations but suffering larger than expected losses for earnings per share. It’s a mixed bag of results for the company.
Roku reported $984.4 million in revenue against expectations of $968 million. In terms of earnings per share, Roku reported a loss of $0.55 per share against expectations that they would lose $0.52 per share. These numbers confirm that Roku lost more per share than was expected.
Roku had this to say in its earnings report:
