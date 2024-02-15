ShackStream: Tekken it to the Lab Episode 1: Dragunov In our first Tekken 8 character tutorial, we'll be breaking down Dragunov, exploring his movelist, and assembling combos and strategies.

Tekken 8 has been out for a minute now, and no doubt if you’ve been playing, you may have found your character and figured them out, but if you’re still searching for the right character with the right capabilities, we’re hear to help. Learning characters in Tekken 8 can be very daunting, but with some time and patience, you can learn to combo, punish, and optimize. We’re going to prove it by going through the Tekken character rosters and breaking them down one by one!

You might be wondering, why Dragunov to start? Why not a main character like Jin or a new character like Reina or Victor? The simple answer is because Dragunov is popular! With his Russian-style CQC and multitude of oppressive strikes and throws, he’s a nasty combatant with a cold demeanor to match.

Is Dragunov as top-tier as everyone thinks he is? Find out when we go live with the character on Tekken it to the Lab’s first episode! Got a character you want us to breakdown? Let us know in the Chatty section below!