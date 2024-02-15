New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 120

Diving deep into Marvel's Fantastic 4 casting and all the trailers from the Super Bowl on this week's PGTC!
Donovan Erskine
Happy Thursday, everyone! Our show is back at its regularly scheduled Thursday slot, and boy is there a lot to talk about. Greg had to respond to an emergency Ghostbuster-related matter in northern California, so Dennis White will be hosting alongside me today!

Episode 120 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

Disney's quarterly earnings and the Super Bowl brought a massive amount of news to talk about, so please stop by and let us know what you think about the topics being discussed. If you're a WWE fan, this is the show for you, as Denny will be talking about the latest Wrestlemania drama during the reviews segment.

Thanks for stopping by to chat about movies and TV with us! Your support means the world. If you'd like to show an extra bit of support, you can always subscribe to our channel at no additional cost with Prime Gaming.

Flame on! It's time for Episode 120 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

