Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 120 Diving deep into Marvel's Fantastic 4 casting and all the trailers from the Super Bowl on this week's PGTC!

Happy Thursday, everyone! Our show is back at its regularly scheduled Thursday slot, and boy is there a lot to talk about. Greg had to respond to an emergency Ghostbuster-related matter in northern California, so Dennis White will be hosting alongside me today!

Episode 120 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

Disney's quarterly earnings and the Super Bowl brought a massive amount of news to talk about, so please stop by and let us know what you think about the topics being discussed. If you're a WWE fan, this is the show for you, as Denny will be talking about the latest Wrestlemania drama during the reviews segment.

Thanks for stopping by to chat about movies and TV with us! Your support means the world. If you'd like to show an extra bit of support, you can always subscribe to our channel at no additional cost with Prime Gaming.

Flame on! It's time for Episode 120 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!