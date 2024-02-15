Helldivers 2 will 'never' have PvP, says Arrowhead Game Studios CEO Johan Pilestedt claimed the team wants to keep it focused on a PvE experience and avoid 'toxic elements' that comes with PvP.

With Helldivers 2 having brought players a grand new co-op shooter experience, there have been some questions about whether or not there could ever be a competitive element to the game. The answer is no, at least according to the developer Arrowhead Game Studios’ CEO Johan Pilestedt, who said the team wants to focus on the game’s strengths and avoid certain “toxic elements” that come with player-vs-player (PvP) shooters.

Johan Pilestedt addressed the matter of PvP in Helldivers 2 in a Twitter thread in which the game was compared to Call of Duty. At the suggestion that Helldivers 2 could better compete with Call of Duty if it had PvP, Pilestadt stated plainly that’s not going to happen anytime soon.

“We'll ‘never’ add a PvP-mode. This is to reduce toxic elements from the community,” Pilestedt wrote. “We want an environment that's supportive, fun and where we all are fighting on the same side!”

Johan Pilestedt stressed that on current plans, PvP will "never" come to Helldivers 2.

Source: Johan Pilestedt

It’s worth noting the quotes around “never” in Johan Pilestedt’s statement. It seems to imply that it’s not an actual impossibility, but rather an unlikely one. He goes on to further explain that PvP simply isn’t Arrrowhead’s wheelhouse with Helldivers.

“We make games for people that just want to have a challenging time with friends but in a PvE setting,” Pilestedt added.

The Arrowhead lead went on to suggest other games if players are looking for a PvP setting. So, it seems we can rely on Arrowhead Game Studios to focus on where Helldivers 2 works best. It might be disappointing to those who want to fight each other, but at least there’s friendly fire and pretty hilarious teammate-exploding hijinks to be had in the game. Stay tuned to the Helldivers 2 topic for more news and updates.