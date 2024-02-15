No Man's Sky Omega Update launches alongside free trial Hello Games invites all players to try No Man's Sky's newest content for free, including a new expedition and capturable pirate ships.

No Man’s Sky’s next big update is a doozy, and more than that, Hello Games wants anyone to be able to give it a try whether they’ve bought the game or not. The Omega Update brings about a multitude of content updates, including a new starship, an all-new expedition, and the opportunity to capture pirate ships and commandeer them as your own. All of this comes alongside a free trial that lets anyone play the game, starting today.

Hello Games shared the full details of the No Man’s Sky Omega Update on its website this week. The update features a well-rounded array of content, featuring new ships and gear, new missions and opportunities, and plenty more. However, if you’ve never played No Man’s Sky, Hello Games feels now’s the time to try. A free trial launched beside the update that runs from 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET on February 15 to 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET on February 19. You’ll be able to access everything the game has to offer whether you owned No Man’s Sky before or not, including the new Omega content and expeditions.

Hello Games wants players to see what No Man's Sky is like nowadays, whether they own the game or not, so the Omega Update launched with a free trial.

Source: Hello Games

The other content looks pretty substantial as well. There’s a new starship called the Starborn Runner. Not only does it look sleek, but it features a unique flight style that allows it to hover. If you want something a bit more menacing, you can now board and capture pirate capital ships, claiming them as your own bristling vessel. Of course, there’s also the new Omega community expedition. Players will venture forth together to discover “a mystery involving the past, the present, and what could be…”

No Man's Sky has continued to feature a wealth of amazing content with each major update and the Omega Update seems to be no exception. Jump in for free this weekend if you want a taste of what the game's about these days.