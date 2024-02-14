Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update 13.0.2 patch notes The latest update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate clears the way for the arrival of the Sora amiibo.

It’s always surprising when Super Smash Bros. Ultimate gets an update. The game is finally in its completed state, with all characters added, so players aren’t exactly sitting around waiting for an update or patch notes. But today Nintendo has released exactly that: update 13.0.2 for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update 13.0.2 patch note



Source: Nintendo

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update 13.0.2 was released on February 14, 2024 and though slight in size, it is an important update for players. Those that have been looking forward to the arrival of the Sora amiibo will be pleased to hear that this update adds functionality for said amiibo, which is scheduled to release soon. The following patch notes were made available via the Nintendo Support site.

General

Updates for compatibility with the Sora amiibo, which is scheduled to be released soon.

As you can see, there’s not much to update 13.0.2. This update simply allows the yet-to-be-released Sora amiibo to be recognized by the game. That means if you pick up the amiibo and tap it on the Switch, Smash Bros. Ultimate will be compatible with it.

For a game that’s rounding on its sixth birthday, and has no more content planned, it’s surprising to see a new patch for it. Be sure to check out our Super Smash Bros. Ultimate page for more news about this smash-hit title, including information on its ongoing sales figures.