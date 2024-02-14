The Finals update 1.8.0 patch notes add Valentine's Day rewards Update 1.8.0 for The Finals also includes a career progression tab so you can check what unlocks at each level.

The Finals continues to be an absolute blast and update 1.8.0 adds more goodness for players to pursue. The patch notes for this update fix several issues related to sound, visuals, as well as destructible elements. Take a look!

The Finals update 1.8.0 patch notes

The latest update for The Finals adds a Progression tab to the Career page.

The Finals update 1.8.0 released on February 14, 2024 and introduces several improvements to the game along with some new cosmetics. The following patch notes come courtesy of the support page from The Finals site. The update has also added a career progression tab so you can see what you will be unlocking as you move up the ranks.

Be Our Valentine!

Join the Valentine’s Day event to unlock a series of precious rewards! Turn in contracts to earn all 6 unlockables. Don’t play alone — Share the love and invite your Seoul-mates to join your party!

The Steal the Spotlight event has now concluded. Thanks to everyone who participated and filled out the contracts!

As promised, this update introduces some changes for “nukes and snukes.” Red canisters will now have the physics to make overloaded cans drop faster and take less predictable pathways. We’ve also removed the accidental double explosion and stacking damage from barrels with attachments.

This patch features improvements to input latency on XBOX, new social notifications, and more!

Check the details below:

Audio

Cloaking sounds will now differentiate between team members and enemy players

Headshots will be indicated with their own sound

Fixed an issue where certain sounds did not play when colliding with the environment

Added a setting to control sounds when the game is not in focus (tabbed out)

Fixed single-fire weapons not playing their firing sound at times

VFX

Various fixes to destruction in Seoul

Added material-appropriate effects to destruction on all maps

Gameplay/Balance

When a player is eliminated out-of-bounds in Bank It, their coins will spawn on the map

Gravity and physics have been enabled on Red Canisters with attachments

Fixed an issue where multiple C4s would cause more damage than intended when exploding together, for example when attached to an object

Fixed a bug that caused jump pads to glitch when overlapped with an attached object

Fixed an issue that allowed players to cancel emotes by using quick-melee

Fixed an issue where objects could hover in the air after an attachment was destroyed

Fixed an issue where a successful backstab with a dagger now correctly shows as a critical hit

Animation

Fixed an issue where held items were unintentionally visible

Fixed various issues with defibs not animating correctly

Fixed an issue that caused the player mesh to break and faulty physics during revive

Fix for the broom not disappearing after the “clean house” emote

Adjusted crouch animations to ensure they don’t make characters clip through thin walls

Fixed an issue where left-hand gestures would make melee animations look faulty

The auto open door when sprinting animation will now keep your weapon in view

The football grenade skin now spins correctly

Maps

Vegas Sandstorm: moved the floating zipline

Improved ambient lighting to address issues with seams between areas on all maps

UI/UX

Fixed an issue that caused the career progression page to lock when quickly switching pages via controller

Corrected mislabeled career reward items

Tournament overview screen will now show the correct contestant customization

Fix for player to always be in the center of the team in the tournament overview screen

Fixed an issue where an item could not be immediately equipped after purchasing in the customization screen

Consoles

Reduced input latency on Xbox Series X|S

Security

General security fixes and improvements

General

Improved boot times on PC

Voice Chat

Moved voice chat settings higher up in the audio settings tab

Players not using voice chat will now see an indication that team members are using it

Added Push to Talk keybinding in the Voice Chat menu

Fixed voice chat output volume so it is applied correctly

Fixed an issue with voice chat privacy settings so all options are respected

The Finals update 1.8.0 has a lot of great little fixes while also introducing some great cosmetics and quality-of-life additions to the user interface. Check out our page on The Finals for more help with securing your wins.