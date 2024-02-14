New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

OpenAI is reportedly working on a web search service to compete with Google

Google (GOOGL) stock took a hit on word of a competitor in the works from the creators of ChatGPT.
Donovan Erskine
Microsoft
1

OpenAI kicked the door wide open on the artificial intelligence boom with its chatbot service, and now it looks like the company may aim to create a search engine next. A new report states that OpenAI is currently working on its own search engine, presumably powered by its AI technology, to rival Google.

A report from The Information alleges that ChatGPT creator OpenAI has been quietly working on its own web search service. According to the outlet’s source, the service would be partially powered by Bing, the search engine created by Microsoft — one of OpenAI’s key backers.

The ChatGPT logo on a gradient background.

Source: OpenAI

Google (GOOGL) shares fell in after-hours trading following the news that OpenAI could be working on a competing service. After closing the day at $145.94/share, Google stock was as low as $142.76 on the day.

If OpenAI truly is combining forces with Bing to create a ChatGPT-powered search engine, it could have massive ramifications for all involved. For the latest stories on how tech companies are adopting AI, Shacknews has you covered.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

