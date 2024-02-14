OpenAI is reportedly working on a web search service to compete with Google Google (GOOGL) stock took a hit on word of a competitor in the works from the creators of ChatGPT.

OpenAI kicked the door wide open on the artificial intelligence boom with its chatbot service, and now it looks like the company may aim to create a search engine next. A new report states that OpenAI is currently working on its own search engine, presumably powered by its AI technology, to rival Google.

A report from The Information alleges that ChatGPT creator OpenAI has been quietly working on its own web search service. According to the outlet’s source, the service would be partially powered by Bing, the search engine created by Microsoft — one of OpenAI’s key backers.



Source: OpenAI

Google (GOOGL) shares fell in after-hours trading following the news that OpenAI could be working on a competing service. After closing the day at $145.94/share, Google stock was as low as $142.76 on the day.

If OpenAI truly is combining forces with Bing to create a ChatGPT-powered search engine, it could have massive ramifications for all involved.