Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.006 notes fix numerous crashes Arrowhead Studios is also using Helldivers Patch 1.000.006 to prepare matchmaking improvements for a future update.

Arrowhead Studios has released what looks like a much-needed patch for Helldivers 2’s crashes and bugs. Despite some rocky technical issues coming out of the gate, Helldivers 2 has still been a blast to play, and Arrowhead Studios has been working around the clock to reduce the issues and find fixes. Patch 1.000.006 seems to do just that, knocking out a lot of situations in which game crashes were occurring. The patch also sets up for future improvements to the game.

Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.006 notes

Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.006 fixes numerous crash situations in the game and should make it far more stable.

Source: Arrowhead Studios

Arrowhead Studios released Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.006 and its accompanying notes this week. The patch fixes a multitude of situations that were crashing the game. Crashes during extraction, having too many friends on your user profile list, aiming down sights, and checking mission summaries have been fixed just to name a few. Perhaps just as notable is that Patch 1.000.006 claims to make way for matchmaking upgrades coming in a future update. You can see the entirety of the notes just below:

For this patch, we have focused on the following areas:

Improved general game stability.

Prepared build for upcoming server matchmaking improvements.

Resolving connectivity and disconnect issues.

Fixes

Fixed crash when application was closed shortly after start

Game no longer crashes during extraction cutscene.

User profile with too many friends no longer causes crash.

Fixed crash when using text-to-speech during extraction cutscene

Game no longer crashes when users disconnect during the joining cutscene.

Operation Status in Mission Summary no longer causes crash.

Fixed crashes caused by leftover visual effects from disconnected players.

Game no longer crashes when using ADS.

Repaired instability in game data packing that caused increased patch sizes.

Improved backend connectivity, reduces likelihood of disconnecting in missions.

Improved matchmaking experience and likelihood of success.

That covers the entirety of Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.006. Be sure to stay tuned to our Helldivers 2 topic for further news, updates, and guides.