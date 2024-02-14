New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sony doesn't plan to release any 'major existing franchise' games before April 2025

Don't expect a game of the caliber of God of War Ragnarok or Marvel's Spider-Man 2 from PlayStation Studios this year.
Donovan Erskine
PlayStation Studios
2

Sony’s Q3 2023 earnings report included a lot of details about the company’s recent financial performance, but one of the most fascinating pieces of information came out of the subsequent earnings call. While addressing investors, COO Hiroki Totoki revealed that PlayStation Studios doesn’t plan to release a new game in any of its major franchises between now and April 2025.

Totoki spoke about Sony’s plans for the upcoming fiscal year during this morning’s earnings call, as quoted by Gematsu. “While major projects are currently under development, we do not plan to release any new major existing franchise titles next fiscal year like God of War Ragnarok and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.” Sony’s fiscal year begins on April 1, 2024, and ends on March 31, 2025.

Peter Parker and Miles Morales in their Spider-Man suits. Peter is wearing the black symbiote suit.

Source: PlayStation Studios

Totoki also confirmed that Sony will continue to develop live-service games, an initiative that it announced a couple of years ago.

Of course, Sony will still release new games for the PS5 between now and April 2025, but don’t expect any of those games to be of the budget and scale as the recent God of War and Spider-Man games.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

