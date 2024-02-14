Sony doesn't plan to release any 'major existing franchise' games before April 2025 Don't expect a game of the caliber of God of War Ragnarok or Marvel's Spider-Man 2 from PlayStation Studios this year.

Sony’s Q3 2023 earnings report included a lot of details about the company’s recent financial performance, but one of the most fascinating pieces of information came out of the subsequent earnings call. While addressing investors, COO Hiroki Totoki revealed that PlayStation Studios doesn’t plan to release a new game in any of its major franchises between now and April 2025.

Totoki spoke about Sony’s plans for the upcoming fiscal year during this morning’s earnings call, as quoted by Gematsu. “While major projects are currently under development, we do not plan to release any new major existing franchise titles next fiscal year like God of War Ragnarok and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.” Sony’s fiscal year begins on April 1, 2024, and ends on March 31, 2025.



Source: PlayStation Studios

Totoki also confirmed that Sony will continue to develop live-service games, an initiative that it announced a couple of years ago.

Of course, Sony will still release new games for the PS5 between now and April 2025, but don’t expect any of those games to be of the budget and scale as the recent God of War and Spider-Man games.