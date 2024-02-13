New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Akamai (AKAM) Q4 2023 beats EPS expectations on light revenue miss

The cloud data and security company put out mixed results against analyst expectations on its latest quarter.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Poblocki
1

As we continue through the newest season of earnings results, cloud data and security company Akamai (Stock symbol: AKAM) was one of the most recent to report. Its Q4 2023 earnings results just came out and they were a mixed bag for the company. Akamai wasn’t able to meet revenue expectations from Wall Street analysts, but it did manage to overcome all expectations for earnings-per-share (EPS).

Akamai reported its Q4 2023 earnings results on its investor relations website this week. The company put out an actual revenue of $995 million USD. That fell just short of Wall Street expectations that called for around $998 million. On the flipside, Akamai was able to put up an EPS of $1.69 per share. That overcame both the Wall Street estimate of $1.60 per share, as well as the Earnings Whisper estimate, which called for $1.62 per share.

Akamai (AKAM) stock chart as of after-hours trading on February 13, 2024
Akamai's (AKAM) stock value dipped and then bounced up and down in after-hours trading following the release of its Q3 2024 earnings results.

Akamai has been around for over two and a half decades and provided a variety of backend tools and products for companies and their networks. Its main product is cloud services, offering data storage and protection, but it also works in cybersecurity, offering infrastructure to protect and maintain networks, as well as products like DDoS mitigation. The company competes most directly with the likes of Amazon Web Services, but supplies backend services to a wide variety of companies.

Akamai may not have beaten revenue estimates for Q4 2023, but it only missed by a hair and won out against EPS expectations. For more reporting on company earnings results, stay tuned here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola