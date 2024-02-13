New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Robinhood (HOOD) Q4 2023 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations

Robinhood stock is up following some positive results in its Q4 2023 earnings results.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Robinhood (HOOD), one of the most popular stock-trading apps, has released its earnings report for Q4 2023, showing a beat on both earnings-per-share and revenue.

Robinhood’s Q4 2023 earnings results were shared alongside a press release today. The company made $471 million in revenue over the quarter, comfortably beating the expectation of $457 million. As for earnings-per-share, Robinhood posted $0.03/share against an expected loss of $0.01/share.

Robinhood's logo on a green background.

Source: Robinhood

"2023 was a strong year as our product velocity continued to accelerate, our trading market share increased, and we started to expand globally,” said Vlad Tenev, CEO and Co-Founder of Robinhood. “And we're off to an even better start in 2024, as we've already brought in more Funded Customers and Net Deposits through the first half of Q1 than we did in all of Q4 2023.”

Robinhood (HOOD) stock saw a significant bump following the release of its earnings report, peaking at $13.65 in after-hours trading. In other financial news today, Corsair also reported its earnings for the final quarter of the fiscal year.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola