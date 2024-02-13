Robinhood (HOOD) Q4 2023 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations Robinhood stock is up following some positive results in its Q4 2023 earnings results.

Robinhood (HOOD), one of the most popular stock-trading apps, has released its earnings report for Q4 2023, showing a beat on both earnings-per-share and revenue.

Robinhood’s Q4 2023 earnings results were shared alongside a press release today. The company made $471 million in revenue over the quarter, comfortably beating the expectation of $457 million. As for earnings-per-share, Robinhood posted $0.03/share against an expected loss of $0.01/share.



Source: Robinhood

"2023 was a strong year as our product velocity continued to accelerate, our trading market share increased, and we started to expand globally,” said Vlad Tenev, CEO and Co-Founder of Robinhood. “And we're off to an even better start in 2024, as we've already brought in more Funded Customers and Net Deposits through the first half of Q1 than we did in all of Q4 2023.”

Robinhood (HOOD) stock saw a significant bump following the release of its earnings report, peaking at $13.65 in after-hours trading. In other financial news today, Corsair also reported its earnings for the final quarter of the fiscal year.