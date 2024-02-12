ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 417 The action is heating up in our Another Code: Recollection playthrough on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re jumping back into the mystery of our Another Code:Recollection playthrough. During the last Another Code episode, we gathered some vital information about Ashley’s family as well as more details pertaining to D’s past. It appears that Ashley’s father is hiding something but it isn’t clear what exactly.

Ashley wants to locate her aunt inside the mansion but her brother seems to not really care about her wellbeing. What is clear is that Ashley’s father is hiding something but it isn’t clear what that something is yet. We also made our way to the courtyard in the back of the mansion where it appears to be a locked room with a special locking mechanism. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show to help solve the mystery that is Another Code.

Someone should really turn off those sprinklers

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Dark Souls: Remastered playthrough as well as more of our Mario Party 3 playthrough. The action was too much for me to handle so I needed to take a week off from Dark Souls last week but we're back and ready to slay more monsters.

If you don't want to listen to me about football predictions, listen to me about using all the great guides and videos Shacknews has to offer. If that doesn't do it for you, then check out the Shacknews Twitch channel and subscribe with Prime Gaming.

