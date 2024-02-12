New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Four Horsemen Studios show off their fantasy & Sci-fi Inspired Toy Line

Four Horsemen showed off new figures and sets during a recent in-person meeting.
Donovan Erskine
1

During a recent preview event, we had the chance to meet up with Four Horsemen, a manufacturer of fantasy and sci-fi figures to get a better idea of what the team is cooking up.

Four Horsemen’s Jeremy Girard walked us through the company’s newest products for a recent video. This included a slew of fantasy and sci-fi figures, as well as some holiday-themed products.

The Four Horsemen website includes updates on everything the company is working on, as well as pages to purchase items. You should also subscribe to the Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews YouTube channels for informational interviews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

