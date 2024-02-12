Owner of VANGO Toys on new party games & inspirations The owner of VANGO Toys sat down with us to discuss the latest business.

VANGO Toys manufactures a number of physical party games and toys, and is currently working on a slew of new products. We spoke with the owner of the company to learn more about what fans can expect this year.

Shacknews’ Greg Burke chatted with VANGO Toys owner Alex Tongue to talk about the company’s latest projects. This included a new card game that’s all about the phrases people start to say as they get older.

Additional information about the latest offerings from VANGO Toys can be found on the company’s website. Be sure to subscribe to the Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews YouTube channels for more insightful conversations.