New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Owner of VANGO Toys on new party games & inspirations

The owner of VANGO Toys sat down with us to discuss the latest business.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

VANGO Toys manufactures a number of physical party games and toys, and is currently working on a slew of new products. We spoke with the owner of the company to learn more about what fans can expect this year.

Shacknews’ Greg Burke chatted with VANGO Toys owner Alex Tongue to talk about the company’s latest projects. This included a new card game that’s all about the phrases people start to say as they get older.

Additional information about the latest offerings from VANGO Toys can be found on the company’s website. Be sure to subscribe to the Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews YouTube channels for more insightful conversations.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola