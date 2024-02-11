How to get new weapons - Helldivers 2 Make it easier to spread democracy by unlocking new weapons in Helldivers 2.

Getting new weapons in Helldivers 2 is all part of the joy of spreading liberty. While there is an Armory right in the middle of the ship, that’s not actually how players unlock new gear, nor is it by completing missions and leveling up. If you want to unlock weapons in Helldivers 2, you’ll need to know where to look and have the currency to spend.

How to get new weapons

Press the Acquisitions button to access the Warbonds screen. Then choose a Warbond and look for a weapon you want.

Source: Shacknews

New weapons can be unlocked in Helldivers 2 via the Warbonds in the Acquisitions screen. When in your ship, press the button at the top of your screen to open Acquisitions (the R key on PC). You must purchase a new weapon using Medals (the yellow currency with the black skull). However, you cannot just purchase whatever weapon you want at any point in time, this is due to how progression works in Helldivers 2.

Within the Warbonds screen, select a Warbond you wish to inspect. At the launch of the game, there is the Helldivers Mobilize Warbond (which is free) and then the Steeled Veterans Warbond (a premium one). These all have multiple pages, each with their own rewards you can unlock.

You must spend Medals in order to progress through the pages. Once a page is unlocked, you can purchase any new items on that page (including weapons).

Source: Shacknews

Now, let’s say you wanted to unlock the LAS-5 Scythe on Page 5 of the Helldivers Mobilize Warbond, you must spend enough Medals to reach that page. As you can see in the screenshot above, I need to spend 55 more medals to unlock that page, at which point I must spend 30 medals unlocking the LAS-5 Scythe.

Head to the armory to change your weapon loadout.

Source: Shacknews

Once you’ve unlocked a new weapon, you can equip is straight away using the on-screen prompt. Alternatively, head to the Armory at the bow of the ship (just before the Galactic War table) to change your primary, secondary, and grenade.

There is at least one new weapon on each page, so you should find that your stock of firearms slowly grows as you progress through the game. Remember to always be looking to maximise your Medal-earning potential, as you’ll need to spend a lot to get all the weapons. Take a look at our Helldivers 2 page for more information on this smash-hit sequel.