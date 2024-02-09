Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 119 We're talking about Percy Jackson season 2 and our trip to the Hasbro office in NYC on today's show!

Happy Friday, Shackers! Pop! Goes the Culture! is back with another Friday episode as we break down the latest and greatest in film and television. There are some exciting topics to discuss, so come hang out!

Episode 119 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

I recently took a trip to Hasbro's office in New York City to get a look at its newest products, so tune in for a special show-and-tell segment! Today will also mark the return of our classic Generational Gap trivia segment.

Thanks for stopping by to chat movies and TV with us! Your support means the world. If you'd like to show an extra bit of support, you can always subscribe to our channel at no additional cost with Prime Gaming.

Don't make a sound, it's time for Episode 119 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!