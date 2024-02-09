New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 119

We're talking about Percy Jackson season 2 and our trip to the Hasbro office in NYC on today's show!
Donovan Erskine
1

Happy Friday, Shackers! Pop! Goes the Culture! is back with another Friday episode as we break down the latest and greatest in film and television. There are some exciting topics to discuss, so come hang out!

Episode 119 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

I recently took a trip to Hasbro's office in New York City to get a look at its newest products, so tune in for a special show-and-tell segment! Today will also mark the return of our classic Generational Gap trivia segment.

Thanks for stopping by to chat movies and TV with us! Your support means the world. If you'd like to show an extra bit of support, you can always subscribe to our channel at no additional cost with Prime Gaming.

Don't make a sound, it's time for Episode 119 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

