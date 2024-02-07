Palworld update v0.1.4.1 patch notes fix broken Lifmunk Effigy capture power Despite capture power supposedly being boosted, a bug was causing Lifmunk Effigy bonuses to not work at all.

Palworld’s hype may have cooled just a little bit from previous weeks, but the content is still coming from the developers as the game makes its way through early access. Today brought a new update for the game, v0.1.4.1 for Steam and v0.1.1.4 for Xbox. This one fixes a number of major issues, including one where despite capture power supposedly being boosted by Lifmunk Effigies, players were experiencing no benefit at all. Lifmunk Effigies and capture power boosts should now work as intended.

Palworld update v0.1.4.1 patch notes

Lifmunk Effigies are supposed to increase player capture power, and looked like they were, but a bug was making capture power bonuses not work properly.

Source: Pocketpair

Pocketpair put out update v0.1.4.1 and it’s accompanying patch notes for Palworld via the game’s Twitter. While the Lifmunk Effigy capture power bug squash is undoubtedly one of the most impactful changes, a fix for save issues has also been implemented. If a guild caught 7,000 Pals, it risked crashing the players’ games and corrupting saves. This has been fixed, and Pocketpair also claims to have a fix for corrupted save data attached the server’s world data. Hopefully, this means some saves can be redeemed and players can keep their progress. You can read the rest of the notes below:

Major Fixes

Fixed an issue where the game would always crash and save data would be corrupted when the total number of Pals captured by the guild reached approximately 7000.

In the previous patch, save data that had already been in this state (for servers, the server's world data) remained in a broken state that made it impossible to load, but after applying this patch it will be resolved and will load properly.

Fixed an issue where some weapons equipped by other players would disappear when a player used a grenade in multiplayer.

Fixed an issue where, although the displayed capture probability increased when the capture power was strengthened with Lifmunk Effigies, the capture probability did not actually increase at all due to an internal processing bug.

Base related

Fixed an issue where if a Pal that was manually assigned to a breeding farm went to sleep, it would not wake up forever.

Fixed an issue where no wood would drop when Pal at the base felled a tree.

Others

Implemented countermeasures against some cheats and exploits.

That covers the Palworld v0.1.4.1 patch notes. Be sure to check out our other Palworld coverage for guides and the latest news on the game.