ShackStream: EVO 2024 Announcement Show live reaction Join TJ and Denny as we tune in live to the EVO 2024 Announcement Show and share our thoughts on this year's event reveal.

It’s a fateful day for fighting game fans as we inch closer to the EVO 2024 Announcement Show tonight. Plenty of details are set to be revealed for this year’s edition of the world’s largest fighting game tournament, and Shacknews will be in the mix to share those details, as well as our opinions on them. Join us as Senior News Editor TJ Denzer and Community Manager Dennis “DennyVonDoom” White go live to watch and react to EVO 2024’s details as they’re revealed!

The EVO 2024 Announcement Show is scheduled for tonight, February 6, 2024, at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. We’ll be going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel slight early at 4:45 p.m. PT to share some predictions before the show kicks off. Then you can catch our live responses and opinions as the details are revealed! You can also watch our stream just below:

If you’d like to watch the EVO 2024 Announcement show directly, you can watch it on Twitch or YouTube.

With Street Fighter 6, Mortal Kombat 1, Tekken 8, and Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising in play this year, EVO 2024 promises to be exciting. Be sure to join us for all of the reveals tonight and stay tuned for more news on the event as it drops.