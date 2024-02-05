ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 415 The plot thickens in Another Code: Recollection on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re diving deeper into the mystery and drama of Another Code: Recollection. I have to say that I have been pleasantly surprised with this playthrough thus far and this Nintendo Switch collection could be an early choice for my games of the year list. During the last episode, we made our way through chapter two of the story as well as learn more about who used to live at Blood Edward Island.

At the start of chapter three, we ran into a gentleman who appears to be Ashley’s father but he was acting strange. The puzzles in this game are brainteasers and would be a good introduction to the detective genre if you were on the fence about playing them. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of our Another Code: Recollection playthrough.

This is why you take your Nintendo Switch with you everywhere.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Dark Souls Remastered playthrough as well as more Mario Party 3. We're playing the story mode in Mario Party 3 and continuing my first ever Dark Souls playthrough so stay tuned.

