Weekend Discussion - February 3, 2024

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Love tester

Solar Opposites gets into the Valentine's Day spirit... sort of.

Hero of Time

It's been a while, but it's time for CarlSagan42 to get into Ocarina of Time.

Where's the lie?

To hype up Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Donald Glover and Maya Erskine take a lie detector test.

Epic win

I've always said it would take a lot to get me back into Florida, but this is going to do it.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, YoungBoy Never Broke Again!

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! Thank you for reading all year. We're excited to hear from you, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!