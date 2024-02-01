Devolver Digital lays off 28 employees at Artificer The team behind Showgunners is the latest to suffer layoffs.

The first day of February has brought more layoffs to the gaming industry, as Artificer, the studio behind Showgunners, has laid off 28 employees. This decision comes at the hand of parent company Devolver Digital.

Devolver Digital confirmed the layoffs in a statement to Game Developer following a report from Kotaku.



Source: Artificer

Over the past year, both companies have worked together to navigate the studio's difficulties to ensure Artificer remains open and that their hard work is realized with the launch of their next game. Layoffs are not easy, and the remaining team at Artificer and Devolver Digital are committed to supporting these talented and creative professionals find new roles throughout the industry.

Devolver Digital is known for publishing and distributing games from smaller teams on relatively small budgets. Of the 28 employees laid off, 18 of them have been terminated immediately, with the other 10 departing after seeing their current projects through to completion.

This news continues the unfortunate trend of layoffs across the video game industry this year. As always, Shacknews wishes the best to all impacted by the decision.