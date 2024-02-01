New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Listen to Facebook (META) Q4 2023 earnings call here

Hear what the top brass at Meta has to say about the company's latest quarter.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Meta
1

Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, is set to deliver its latest round of financial earnings at the close of markets today. Following the publishing of the report, Meta will hold an earnings call to discuss those results with investors. Here’s how you can listen to Meta’s Q4 2023 earnings call.

Listen to Facebook (META) Q4 2023 earnings call

Meta’s Q4 2023 earnings call will take place today at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET. We’ll be broadcasting it live on the Shacknews YouTube channel, where you can also watch it as a VOD following its conclusion. Meta also hosts the call as a webcast on its financial website, though you’ll need to register with an account in order to do so.

Mark Zuckerberg is expected to be among the Meta executives present during the call. We’ll likely hear a lot about Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. We could also hear new metrics for the Meta Quest 3, which launched during the previous quarter.

That’s how you can listen to Meta’s Q4 2023 earnings call. Make Shacknews your home for all the financial news and updates you need.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola