Listen to Facebook (META) Q4 2023 earnings call here Hear what the top brass at Meta has to say about the company's latest quarter.

Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, is set to deliver its latest round of financial earnings at the close of markets today. Following the publishing of the report, Meta will hold an earnings call to discuss those results with investors. Here’s how you can listen to Meta’s Q4 2023 earnings call.

Listen to Facebook (META) Q4 2023 earnings call

Meta’s Q4 2023 earnings call will take place today at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET. We’ll be broadcasting it live on the Shacknews YouTube channel, where you can also watch it as a VOD following its conclusion. Meta also hosts the call as a webcast on its financial website, though you’ll need to register with an account in order to do so.

Mark Zuckerberg is expected to be among the Meta executives present during the call. We’ll likely hear a lot about Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. We could also hear new metrics for the Meta Quest 3, which launched during the previous quarter.

That’s how you can listen to Meta’s Q4 2023 earnings call. Make Shacknews your home for all the financial news and updates you need.