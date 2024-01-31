Square Enix to absorb I Am Setsuna dev Tokyo RPG Factory in merger deal Tokyo RPG Factory will be absorbed into Square Enix in its entirety and be dissolved as it joins the Final Fantasy publisher.

Tokyo RPG Factory, developer of games such as I Am Setsuna, Lost Sphere, and Oninaki, has agreed to a merger deal to be absorbed into parent company Square Enix. This will see the Tokyo RPG Factory brand dissolved and all IP and management of its properties taken up by the Square Enix company.

The merger deal was announced this week, as reported by Gamebiz and shared by Gematsu. Tokyo RPG Factory has been a subsidiary of Square Enix for a long time, but the move will see the I Am Setsuna developer formally merged into Square Enix’s business. Square Enix will also take full ownership of the I Am Setsuna, Lost Sphere, and Oninaki IPs.

Tokyo RPG Factory was perhaps best known for I Am Setsuna, which harkened back to the 'golden age' of RPGs and borrowed from games like Chrono Trigger.

Source: Square Enix

Tokyo RPG Factory was first formed in 2014 under the original name of Tokyo Dream Factory. It was actually formed by Yosuke Matsuda, who had become president of Square Enix in 2013 and remained in the role until his exit in 2023, when he was replaced by current president Takashi Kiryu. Tokyo RPG Factory’s last release was Oninaki in 2019, which received a middling review here at Shacknews. Even so, its titles such as I Am Setsuna have garnered praise from throughout the industry.

With Tokyo RPG Factory being absorbed into Square Enix, hopefully its creativity and style moves along with it. Stay tuned for more Square Enix news and updates right here at Shacknews.