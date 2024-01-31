New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Square Enix to absorb I Am Setsuna dev Tokyo RPG Factory in merger deal

Tokyo RPG Factory will be absorbed into Square Enix in its entirety and be dissolved as it joins the Final Fantasy publisher.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Tokyo RPG Factory
1

Tokyo RPG Factory, developer of games such as I Am Setsuna, Lost Sphere, and Oninaki, has agreed to a merger deal to be absorbed into parent company Square Enix. This will see the Tokyo RPG Factory brand dissolved and all IP and management of its properties taken up by the Square Enix company.

The merger deal was announced this week, as reported by Gamebiz and shared by Gematsu. Tokyo RPG Factory has been a subsidiary of Square Enix for a long time, but the move will see the I Am Setsuna developer formally merged into Square Enix’s business. Square Enix will also take full ownership of the I Am Setsuna, Lost Sphere, and Oninaki IPs.

I Am Setsuna screenshot of characters overlooking a snowy cliff
Tokyo RPG Factory was perhaps best known for I Am Setsuna, which harkened back to the 'golden age' of RPGs and borrowed from games like Chrono Trigger.
Source: Square Enix

Tokyo RPG Factory was first formed in 2014 under the original name of Tokyo Dream Factory. It was actually formed by Yosuke Matsuda, who had become president of Square Enix in 2013 and remained in the role until his exit in 2023, when he was replaced by current president Takashi Kiryu. Tokyo RPG Factory’s last release was Oninaki in 2019, which received a middling review here at Shacknews. Even so, its titles such as I Am Setsuna have garnered praise from throughout the industry.

With Tokyo RPG Factory being absorbed into Square Enix, hopefully its creativity and style moves along with it. Stay tuned for more Square Enix news and updates right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola