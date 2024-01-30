AMD Q4 2023 earnings results beat revenue estimates on in-line EPS The PC tech developing giant managed a narrow beat on revenue versus expectations while earnings-per-share were almost directly spot-on.

Amid a wealth of companies reporting on their latest earnings results today was AMD, which posted its Q4 2023 report. The PCU, GPU, and PC tech company had a mostly stable quarter, narrowly beating or matching expectations that were put before it on both revenue and earnings-per-share (EPS). The company seems shy about what’s ahead in Q1 2024, but it met its marks to wrap up its fiscal 2023.

AMD posted its Q4 2023 earnings results on its investor relations website this week. The company put up a revenue of $6.2 billion USD, which was just a hair above the Wall Street consensus expectation of $6.1 billion. When it came to EPS, the company posted a final number of $0.77 per share. This was, in fact, exactly in line with Wall Street consensus. That said, it was just a touch beneath the earnings Whisper Number expectations, which were set at $0.80 per share.

AMD's was down in after-hours trading following the release of its Q4 2023 earnings results.

The AMD company has been moving along business-as-usual through these last few months. The company just revealed its latest GPUs, the Radeon RX 7600 XT series, during CES 2024. It has also continued its own pushes into the AI space, having acquired the Nod.AI company to bolster its development and advancement of its own AI technologies.

With the fact that AMD came in very in-line with expectations of its results, the company’s guidance for the future ended up sheepish, but it still remains a force in the world of PC technology. Stay tuned as we continue to report on AMD news and other companies reporting on their latest quarterly finishes.