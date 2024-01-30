ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 413 It's time for more Dark Souls on the Stevetendo show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re getting back into my first ever Dark Souls playthrough. This version of the game is the Remastered version on the Nintendo Switch and performance wise, the system handles the game very well. During the last Dark Souls episode, we started our adventure and made some upgrades to our character.

It’s early on in our adventure but I have been enjoying my time using the spear as a weapon. It might not be the best but it has range and keeping enemy attacks off me is going to be key. After a few attempts we were able to defeat the Taurus Demon on the bridge. He was so intimated by our strength that he jumped off. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show to see what demons and monsters await next in our Dark Souls Remastered playthrough.

How we dealt with the Taurus Demon, I'll never know?

