Tesla (TSLA) stock resumes its decline after judge voids Musk's $56 billion compensation plan Tesla (TSLA) shares were down as much as 3 percent after the decision from a Delaware judge.

Both Tesla and Elon Musk took a major hit today when the CEO’s $56 billion compensation plan was struck down by a Delaware judge. It caused Tesla (TSLA) stock to dive and Musk’s net worth to drop by a considerable amount.

The payment plan was originally presented five years ago and propelled Elon Musk to becoming the world’s richest person. With this plan now denied, Musk will become the world’s third-richest person.

$TSLA downtrend is real. Stock is in a bear market. pic.twitter.com/sxqFVhLfO9 — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 25, 2024

