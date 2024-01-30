New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Tesla (TSLA) stock resumes its decline after judge voids Musk's $56 billion compensation plan

Tesla (TSLA) shares were down as much as 3 percent after the decision from a Delaware judge.
Donovan Erskine
AP
3

Both Tesla and Elon Musk took a major hit today when the CEO’s $56 billion compensation plan was struck down by a Delaware judge. It caused Tesla (TSLA) stock to dive and Musk’s net worth to drop by a considerable amount.

Elon Musk frowning.

The payment plan was originally presented five years ago and propelled Elon Musk to becoming the world’s richest person. With this plan now denied, Musk will become the world’s third-richest person.

Developing...

News Editor
