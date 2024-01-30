New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Listen to the Electronic Arts (EA) Q3 2024 earnings call here

Hear what EA executives have to say about the company's financial performance in Q3.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
EA
1

In a handful of hours, Electronic Arts (EA) will release its earnings report for Q3 2024. Following the publishing of that report, the video game company will hold an earnings call to further discuss those results with investors. If you’re interested in hearing what EA leadership has to say about the latest financial quarter, here’s how you can listen to the company’s Q3 2024 earnings call.

EA will hold its Q3 2024 earnings call today at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews YouTube channel, where it will also be available as a VOD following its conclusion. EA also streams the call as a webcast on its website, but you’ll need to register your personal information in order to be granted access.

We can expect to hear multiple EA executives, including CEO Andrew Wilson, speak during the call. As always, it’ll be interesting to see if we get any details about the studio’s upcoming slate of game releases as it relates to the financial business.

That’s how you can listen to the Electronic Arts (EA) Q3 2024 earnings call. For more finance news, Shacknews is the place to be.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

