Unboxing & Review: NYXI Wizard Wireless Joy-Pad We take a look at a special GameCube controller for Nintendo Switch by NYXI that features swappable sticks and more!

Fans of the original GameCube controller have a lot to be happy about with the NYXI Wizard Wireless Joy-Pad. This thing manages to emulate the look and feel of the OG controller and comes in multiple colors. We recently got our hands on one and spent some time reviewing it. Take a look!

The NYXI Wizard Wireless Joy-Pad is a reimagining of the original GameCube controller that launched alongside the console back in 2001. Like the original controller, the NYXI version comes in a variety of colors including the iconic indigo, black, orange, and platinum.

But what’s really incredible about this controller is that it can separate! This allows users to attach it to the Nintendo Switch for use during handheld mode. You’ll also be able to swap out the analog sticks for more traditional versions and even use gyro controls. The benefits don’t end there, as you can also use this on PC, albeit with fewer features.

Players who want a wireless GameCube controller for their Nintendo Switch can pick one up from the NYXI Game shop. There's also a Mid Bridge connection for charging the controller (else you need to charge each controller separately).