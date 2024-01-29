ANTONBLAST developer on funding and that SEGA Genesis art style A Summitsphere developer chats about his team's work on ANTONBLAST.

ANTONBLAST is an upcoming action-platformer from Summitsphere. Inspired by genre staples of a bygone era, the team at Summitsphere is taking a fascinating approach with the upcoming game. We got to learn more about it during a recent interview.

Shacknews’ Greg Burke spoke with JB Long, a developer at Summitsphere to learn more about ANTONBLAST. During the interview, he talked about the process of securing funding when developing and publishing a game independently. ANTONBLAST’s development was powered by a successful Kickstarter campaign. He also discussed the SEGA Genesis era art style utilized in the game, and how ANTONBLAST serves as a throwback to a different time for platformers.

