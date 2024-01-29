New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ANTONBLAST developer on funding and that SEGA Genesis art style

A Summitsphere developer chats about his team's work on ANTONBLAST.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
2

ANTONBLAST is an upcoming action-platformer from Summitsphere. Inspired by genre staples of a bygone era, the team at Summitsphere is taking a fascinating approach with the upcoming game. We got to learn more about it during a recent interview.

Shacknews’ Greg Burke spoke with JB Long, a developer at Summitsphere to learn more about ANTONBLAST. During the interview, he talked about the process of securing funding when developing and publishing a game independently. ANTONBLAST’s development was powered by a successful Kickstarter campaign. He also discussed the SEGA Genesis era art style utilized in the game, and how ANTONBLAST serves as a throwback to a different time for platformers.

Be sure to watch the full interview with JB Long to learn more about ANTONBLAST. You should also subscribe to the Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews YouTube channels for more insightful interviews with developers.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day.

