Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 26: Steam Pirates vs. Ninjas Fest

It feels like a long time has passed since the age-old debate of pirates vs. ninjas came up, but Valve would like to raise that question once again. The Steam Pirates vs. Ninjas Fest encourages customers to pick between their favorites. Will you side with the pirates by picking up games like Sea of Thieves, One Piece Odyssey, or Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire? Or will you move in the shadows with the ninjas of Ghostrunner 2, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, or Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice? Those who wish to abstain from this argument can find dozens of other big 2023 titles on sale like RoboCop: Rogue City, Lords of the Fallen, Street Fighter 6, and a handful of top indie titles.

Elsewhere, the Humble Winter Wonderland sale continues, GOG.com is celebrating the new year with its New Year Sale, Green Man Gaming is celebrating shooters, and Fanatical has some solid Capcom titles available to help you build your own bundle.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The BlizzCon Collection features exclusive items that can be used across Blizzard's library. Pick up the Epic Pack for $29.99 or the Legendary Pack for $49.99. Available only for a limited time.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Capcom Bundle and select between Resident Evil 6, Street Fighter 5, Resident Evil 5, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0, Mega Man Legacy Collection, Ultra Street Fighter 4, Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara, Lost Planet 3, Strider, Bionic Commano, and Bionic Commando: Rearmed. Get 3 for $9.99, 4 for $13.29, or 5 for $16.49. These activate on Steam.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code JAN18 to save 18% off a full-priced game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of January, you'll receive Marvel's Midnight Suns, Two Point Campus, Aragami 2, OTXO, The Red Lantern, Roguebook, Hell Pie, and Twin Mirror. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $10 to get Bayonetta, Borderlands 2 GOTY Edition, Celeste, Sprawl, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Astalon: Tears of the Earth, Sonic Adventure 2, and Sonic Adventure 2: Battle. These games (all featured at Awesome Games Done Quick 2024) activate on Steam. This bundle has been extended for one week.

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.