Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 26: Steam Pirates vs. Ninjas Fest

It feels like a long time has passed since the age-old debate of pirates vs. ninjas came up, but Valve would like to raise that question once again. The Steam Pirates vs. Ninjas Fest encourages customers to pick between their favorites. Will you side with the pirates by picking up games like Sea of Thieves, One Piece Odyssey, or Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire? Or will you move in the shadows with the ninjas of Ghostrunner 2, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, or Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice? Those who wish to abstain from this argument can find dozens of other big 2023 titles on sale like RoboCop: Rogue City, Lords of the Fallen, Street Fighter 6, and a handful of top indie titles.
Elsewhere, the Humble Winter Wonderland sale continues, GOG.com is celebrating the new year with its New Year Sale, Green Man Gaming is celebrating shooters, and Fanatical has some solid Capcom titles available to help you build your own bundle.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The BlizzCon Collection features exclusive items that can be used across Blizzard's library. Pick up the Epic Pack for $29.99 or the Legendary Pack for $49.99. Available only for a limited time.
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Infinifactory - FREE until 2/1
- Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass - $32.99 (67% off)
- Chicken Police: Paint It Red - $9.99 (50% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Capcom Bundle and select between Resident Evil 6, Street Fighter 5, Resident Evil 5, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0, Mega Man Legacy Collection, Ultra Street Fighter 4, Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara, Lost Planet 3, Strider, Bionic Commano, and Bionic Commando: Rearmed. Get 3 for $9.99, 4 for $13.29, or 5 for $16.49. These activate on Steam.
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Starfield [Steam] - $42.69 (39% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 [Steam] - $31.91 (20% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $24.79 (38% off)
- Payday 3 [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Park Beyond [Steam] - $17.49 (65% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [Steam] - $15.59 (74% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $12.64 (89% off)
- Cat Cafe Manager [Steam] - $12.99 (35% off)
Gamebillet
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Lords of the Fallen [Steam] - $46.49 (23% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $20.87 (65% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $11.84 (70% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $22.99 (54% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $22.99 (54% off)
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries [Steam] - $15.00 (50% off)
Gamersgate
- Lords of the Fallen [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive [Steam] - $19.80 (67% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $19.80 (67% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $15.00 (70% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $12.00 (80% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $12.00 (80% off)
- Disco Elysium [Steam] - $10.00 (75% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
GamesPlanet
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $27.99 (53% off)
- Turnip Boy Robs a Bank [Steam] - $11.99 (20% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- For The King 2 [Steam] - $16.99 (32% off)
- Wizard With A Gun [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Phantom Abyss [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $23.99 (52% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $27.99 (30% off)
- System Shock - $25.99 (35% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tunic - $20.99 (30% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $24.99 (50% off)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - $23.99 (20% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $20.09 (33% off)
- Dredge - $18.74 (25% off)
- WrestleQuest - $14.99 (50% off)
- Miasma Chronicles - $19.99 (60% off)
- Amnesia: The Bunker - $16.24 (35% off)
- The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story - $17.99 (40% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $14.99 (40% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $14.99 (40% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $22.49 (55% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Bear and Breakfast - $14.99 (25% off)
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- Card Shark - $11.99 (40% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $7.99 (60% off)
- Prodeus - $17.49 (30% off)
- Tinykin - $9.99 (60% off)
- Evil West - $19.99 (60% off)
- Weird West Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Immortality - $14.99 (25% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete - $11.19 (60% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Chorus - $6.24 (75% off)
- Inscryption - $9.99 (50% off)
- Death's Door - $7.99 (60% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Days Gone - $12.49 (75% off)
- Unpacking - $9.99 (50% off)
- Loop Hero - $4.94 (67% off)
- Ghostrunner Complete Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Two Point Hospital - $7.49 (75% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- The Medium - $24.99 (50% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $5.99 (80% off)
- Saints Row 4 Re-Elected - $4.99 (75% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Curse of the Dead Gods - $6.99 (65% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $9.99 (75% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - $13.99 (30% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $11.99 (70% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Evil Within Bundle - $6.24 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection - $12.39 (75% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $8.99 (70% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $12.24 (75% off)
- Carrion - $5.99 (70% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.79 (84% off)
- Ion Fury - $9.99 (60% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $5.94 (75% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $4.07 (85% off)
- Deliver Us The Moon - $7.49 (70% off)
- Stellaris - $11.99 (70% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (80% off)
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Europa Universalis 4 - $11.99 (70% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.74 (85% off)
- Deus EX GOTY Edition - $1.18 (83% off)
- Blade Runner Enhanced Edition - $6.49 (35% off)
- System Shock 2 - $2.49 (75% off)
- System Shock Enhanced Edition - $1.49 (85% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $12.49 (75% off)
- Thimbleweed Park - $4.99 (75% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider: Legend - $1.53 (78% off)
- Tomb Raider: Underworld - $1.61 (82% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - $1.99 (80% off)
- Prince of Persia (2008) - $1.99 (80% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil - $2.99 (70% off)
- Street Fighter Alpha 2 - $1.97 (67% off)
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein - $1.99 (60% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- There are over 4,600 deals to be found during the GOG.com New Year Sale, including a handful of rotating flash deals. Find everything up for grabs over at GOG.com.
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code JAN18 to save 18% off a full-priced game. Exclusions apply.
- Turnip Boy Robs a Bank [Steam] - $10.79 (28% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $25.80 (57% off)
- Green Man Gaming Presents: Shooters
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $32.54 (35% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination [Steam] - $28.00 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $20.88 (65% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $13.04 (57% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $8.50 (79% off)
- DOOM [Steam] - $3.40 (83% off)
- More from Green Man Gaming Presents: Shooters.
- PlayStation Studios Publisher Sale
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $12.50 (75% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $12.50 (75% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds [Steam] - $6.38 (79% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Riders Republic Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $34.40 (66% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of January, you'll receive Marvel's Midnight Suns, Two Point Campus, Aragami 2, OTXO, The Red Lantern, Roguebook, Hell Pie, and Twin Mirror. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $10 to get Bayonetta, Borderlands 2 GOTY Edition, Celeste, Sprawl, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Astalon: Tears of the Earth, Sonic Adventure 2, and Sonic Adventure 2: Battle. These games (all featured at Awesome Games Done Quick 2024) activate on Steam. This bundle has been extended for one week.
- Starfield [Steam] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Cocoon [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 [Steam] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Darkest Dungeon 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 [Steam] - $24.49 (30% off)
- AEW Fight Forever [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Epic] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Steam] - $20.99 (70% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass [Steam/Epic] - $32.99 (67% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Forspoken [Steam] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Steam] - $16.74 (33% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Steam/Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Storyteller [Steam] - $9.89 (34% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Arise [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition [Steam] - $7.99 (80% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle [Steam] - $9.51 (84% off)
- Saints Row Ultimate Franchise Pack [Steam] - $18.99 (62% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $19.79 (82% off)
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (60% off)
- Gang Beasts [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Celeste [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Humble Store's Winter Wonderland 2024 is going on right now! Find every major deal by publisher:
Steam
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $34.99 (30% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Payday 3 - $25.99 (35% off)
- Lords of the Fallen - $35.99 (40% off)
- Forza Motorsport - $55.99 (20% off)
- Steam Pirates vs. Ninjas Fest
- Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $16.74 (33% off)
- One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition - $33.99 (60% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $14.99 (40% off)
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew - $31.99 (20% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $7.99 (60% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3 Definitive Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Cyber Shadow - $11.99 (40% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire - $9.99 (75% off)
- Strider - $4.49 (70% off)
- Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance - $17.99 (40% off)
- More from the Steam Pirates vs. Ninjas Fest.
- Capcom Winter Sale
- Street Fighter 6 - $39.59 (34% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Exoprimal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $29.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- More from the Steam Capcom Winter Sale.
- System Shock - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $9.99 (75% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $20.99 (70% off)
- Timberborn [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Galactic Civilizations 4 Supernova Edition - $39.99 (20% off)
- Jusant - $19.99 (20% off)
- Viewfinder - $18.74 (25% off)
- Dredge - $18.74 (25% off)
- Chants of Sennaar - $14.99 (25% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide - $25.99 (35% off)
- Sifu - $19.99 (50% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hell Let Loose - $29.24 (35% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $9.89 (67% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger - $11.99 (60% off)
- Slay the Spire - $8.49 (66% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Arma 3 - $7.49 (75% off)
