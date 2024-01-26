Story mode length & number of chapters - Tekken 8 Want to know how long it takes to beat Tekken 8's The Dark Awakens story? We have the length and how many chapters are in the story here.

The Dark Awakens is the main story campaign of Tekken 8. It’s the ultimate battle between Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima as the latter uses his demonic powers and ambition to try to conquer the world. Much of the cast also shows up to play a part, and you get to play as them a bit as well. How long does it take to get through Tekken 8 and how many chapters does that story have? We’ve got that answer right here.

How many chapters are in Tekken 8 & how long to beat it?

Jin and Kazuya have an incredible battle throughout Tekken 8's The Dark Awakens story mode.

Source: Bandai Namco

Tekken 8’s The Dark Awakens story mode has 15 chapters to it. Throughout the story, you’ll play mostly as Jin Kazama, but occasionally, you’ll switch to other characters. There’s a King of Iron Fists Tournament in the story and during that part, you actually get to decide some of the characters that win their matches in the finals by playing as them. There’s also a light action brawler section in which you play as other characters late in the game.

As for how long to clear the whole thing, Tekken 8’s The Dark Awakens can be cleared in about 5-7 hours. That somewhat depends on the player, how fast you finish fights, and what difficulty you put the game on, but it’s not an enormous time sink, even if the story is pretty thick for a fighting game.

Now that you know how long it takes to beat Tekken 8’s 15-chapter story mode, be sure to check out our other coverage. That includes our Shacknews review in which we gave it a 10 out of 10, story mode included.