Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 26: Nintendo Jump-start January

While PlayStation and Xbox have closed up shop on most of their big sales for the start of the new year, there's still one console maker that hasn't gone yet. Nintendo is finally getting into celebrating the new year with its massive Jump-start January Sale. It's not often that Nintendo slashes prices on first-party titles. Case in point, this is one of the first major discounts on Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Take a look at the best titles from Animal Crossing, WarioWare, The Legend of Zelda, Captain Toad, and other seldomly discounted games and add them to your Switch collection.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.

Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Remake are being offered as a bundle. Get both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for $69.99 (30% off). This offer will last until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 28, 2024, at which point the bundle will return to its regular $99.99 price.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.