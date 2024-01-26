Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 26: Nintendo Jump-start January

While PlayStation and Xbox have closed up shop on most of their big sales for the start of the new year, there's still one console maker that hasn't gone yet. Nintendo is finally getting into celebrating the new year with its massive Jump-start January Sale. It's not often that Nintendo slashes prices on first-party titles. Case in point, this is one of the first major discounts on Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Take a look at the best titles from Animal Crossing, WarioWare, The Legend of Zelda, Captain Toad, and other seldomly discounted games and add them to your Switch collection.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Just Dance 2024 Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division Gold Edition - $10.00 (80% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Into the Hive Edition - $16.00 (60% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Street Fighter 6 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Madden NFL 24 - $20.99 (70% off)
- THQ Nordic Sale
- AEW Fight Forever - $41.99 (30% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake - $27.99 (30% off)
- Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy - $22.49 (25% off)
- Way of the Hunter Elite Edition - $32.99 (40% off)
- Biomutant - $15.99 (60% off)
- Wreckfest Complete Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox THQ Nordic Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Remake are being offered as a bundle. Get both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for $69.99 (30% off). This offer will last until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 28, 2024, at which point the bundle will return to its regular $99.99 price.
- Destiny 2 Lightfall - $16.49 (67% off)
- Destiny 2 Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack - $4.99 (80% off)
- New Year Deals
- Sonic Superstars - $35.99 (40% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre - $31.99 (20% off)
- Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $18.74 (25% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Immortals of Aveum Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $19.79 (34% off)
- Exoprimal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $14.99 (40% off)
- WrestleQuest - $14.99 (50% off)
- Like A Dragon: Ishin - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $29.99 (50% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Wild Card Football - $19.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 2 Resurrected - $13.19 (67% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition - $26.39 (67% off)
- Riders Republic 360 Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Astroneer - $10.49 (65% off)
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle - $10.49 (85% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $5.99 (90% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $11.99 (40% off)
- More from the PlayStation New Year Deals.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Evil West - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Nobody Saves the World - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Jump-start January Sale
- Animal Crosing: New Horizons - $41.99 (30% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - $25.15 (58% off)
- Persona 5 Tactica - $41.99 (30% off)
- Red Dead Redemption - $34.99 (30% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.90 (67% off)
- Splatoon 3 - $41.99 (30% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD - $41.99 (30% off)
- Disney Illusion Island - $27.99 (30% off)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze - $39.99 (33% off)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mario Strikers Battle League - $41.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Superstars - $38.99 (35% off)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker + Special Episode - $32.18 (30% off)
- Fae Farm - $44.99 (25% off)
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics - $27.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition - $20.99 (70% off)
- Boxboy! + Boxgirl! - $6.99 (30% off)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise - $24.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- No More Heroes 3 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds Archaeologist Edition - $29.99 (21% off)
- Kirby's Dream Buffet - $10.49 (30% off)
- Sea of Stars - $27.99 (20% off)
- Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise - $34.99 (30% off)
- Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star - $34.99 (30% off)
- Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $7.99 (80% off)
- New Pokemon Snap - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.99 (83% off)
- Good Job - $13.99 (30% off)
- Ooblets - $19.99 (33% off)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX - $41.99 (30% off)
- WarioWare: Get It Together - $34.99 (30% off)
- Trombone Champ - $8.24 (45% off)
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes - $14.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate 1+2 Enhanced Editions - $14.99 (70% off)
- SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy - $29.99 (40% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Part Time UFO - $6.29 (30% off)
- Undertale - $10.04 (33% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Bear and Breakfast - $15.99 (20% off)
- It Takes Two - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Stretchers - $13.99 (30% off)
- We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie - $14.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection - $39.99 (50% off)
- WHAT THE GOLF? - $12.99 (35% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Baten Kaitos 1+2 HD Remaster - $34.93 (30% off)
- The Devolver Digital New Year Sale
- Cult of the Lamb Heretic Edition - $20.99 (40% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $4.49 (70% off)
- GRIS - $4.24 (75% off)
- Pikuniku - $3.24 (75% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $14.99 (40% off)
- Broforce - $2.99 (80% off)
- Heave Ho - $3.99 (60% off)
- Katana ZERO - $8.99 (40% off)
- The Messenger - $4.99 (75% off)
- Loop Hero - $5.24 (65% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $4.99 (75% off)
- Downwell - $2.00 (33% off)
- Ape Out - $3.74 (75% off)
- Card Shark - $9.99 (50% off)
- Gunbrella - $11.99 (20% off)
- Hotline Miami Collection - $6.24 (75% off)
- The Talos Principle Deluxe Edition - $4.49 (85% off)
- The Sword of Ditto: Mormo's Curse - $3.74 (75% off)
- Minit - $2.49 (75% off)
- The Red Strings Club - $4.49 (70% off)
- Reigns: Kings & Queens - $3.99 (50% off)
- Sludge Life - $3.74 (75% off)
- Disc Room - $4.94 (67% off)
- McPixel 3 - $1.99 (80% off)
- Aspyr's Ringing in the New Year
- Heads Up! Phones Down Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- MythForce - $14.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Heritage Pack (2023) - $59.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Bundle - $13.49 (55% off)
- Star Wars Republic Commando - $7.49 (50% off)
- Star Wars Episode 1 Racer - $7.49 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast - $4.99 (50% off)
- RWBY: Grimm Eclipse Definitive Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse - $4.99 (75% off)
- InnerSpace - $1.99 (90% off)
- Bethesda New Year's Sale
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Doom Slayers Collection - $14.99 (70% off)
- DOOM - $7.99 (80% off)
- Quake - $3.29 (67% off)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood - $5.99 (70% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Doom 64 - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom (1993) - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom 2 (Classic) - $1.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Winter Sale
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.99 (83% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $19.99 (33% off)
- Resident Evil Village Cloud - $15.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $9.99 (66% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - $7.99 (46% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Cloud - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 2 Cloud - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 3 Cloud - $9.99 (66% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $9.99 (50% off)
- $9.99 (75% off)Resident Evil Revelations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- WB Games January Sale
- Hogwarts Legacy - $41.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $41.99 (40% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $17.99 (70% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO CITY Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $11.24 (85% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- Thirsty Suitors - $23.99 (20% off)
- Cocoon - $19.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $26.24 (25% off)
- Samba de Amigo: Party Central - $19.99 (50% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $17.49 (30% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition - $14.99 (25% off)
- Wild Card Football - $19.99 (50% off)
- Batman: Arkham Trilogy - $35.99 (40% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- AEW Fight Forever - $44.99 (25% off)
- Gravity Circuit - $16.49 (25% off)
- WrestleQuest - $14.99 (50% off)
- Cassette Beasts - $14.99 (25% off)
- Chants of Sennaar - $15.99 (20% off)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - $23.99 (20% off)
- Solar Ash - $23.99 (40% off)
- Moving Out 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Lumines Remastered - $4.49 (70% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun - $16.49 (25% off)
- Spin Rhythm XD - $18.74 (25% off)
- You Suck at Parking - $13.99 (30% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Jan. 26: Nintendo Jump-start January