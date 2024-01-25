Lethal Shadows discusses its premium tabletop gear We spoke with the owner of Lethal Shadows: Premium Tabletop Gaming about the manufacturer's newest products.

Lethal Shadows is a company that specializes in products and accessories for tabletop gaming. Whether it be minis, dice, notebooks, or other similar items, Lethal Shadows has it. We caught up with the company’s owner to get a look at some of their newest products.

Shacknews’ Greg Burke spoke with Patrick Rami, owner of Lethal Shadows at a recent event. During the talk, he showed off some of the company’s latest products. This included minis, terrain, dice, coasters, and jewelry. The company sells both painted and unpainted minis, providing an option for customers who just want to pick up and play as well as those who want to get their hands dirty.

He also talked about how Lethal Shadows was born out of him and his friends wanting to make cool things for their own campaign. For more insightful interviews with creatives, subscribe to the Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews YouTube channels.